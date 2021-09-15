I’m not going to lie — I miss getting dressed up and going out to events.
I know fundraisers and parties aren’t everyone’s jam, but on occasion, I like to get all dolled up for an evening on the town with my hubby. To be honest, before COVID, I never really thought about how much I enjoyed the process of getting made up, picking out a cute dress and shopping for shoes — girly, I know, but that’s me.
I had also never put much thought into the impact not being able to have such events would have on our local charities and businesses. Imagine if you were a 501(c)(3) and one of your biggest sources of financial support was your annual 5K or gala or barbecue cook-off, and suddenly, someone told you those things were no longer an option. Poof! Gone! At the drop of a hat.
I will say I’ve been impressed over the last year and a half as people came up with creative ways to keep things going. From socially-distanced 5Ks to online auctions and Zoom social events, I have seen our community rally together to really keep the support going. I don’t yet know how fall is going to shake out. Events are being planned, and everyone is holding their collective breath with hopes of getting to see things through.
I do know, however, that this evening, the Children’s Discovery Museum is going to make the best of a not-so-ideal situation. Traditionally, CDM has a big gala as its annual fundraiser, but due to COVID concerns, this year it is “Calling All Party Animals” for a curbside gala. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., you can pick up to-go plates catered by Alimento Catering, and the museum will have an online auction until 10 p.m. All auction items and dinner tickets can be found on the museum's Facebook page. I would tell you what I bid on, but where’s the fun in that.
The bottom line is that this past year or so has been rough, and it is up to us to show up and support our community any way we can. I had a blast seeing so many people come out to the Downtown Victoria Art Walk last weekend to support our local artists. Now, it’s time to answer the call and show the Children’s Discovery Museum the same love.
