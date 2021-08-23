J Welch Farms will host a grand opening of the J Welch Corn Maize on Sept. 16, according to a news release.
The corn maze, located on J Welch Farms, 111 Ripple Road, in Victoria, is a new attraction that is full of activities for the entire family. The maze provides a large play area for children and grown-ups alike.
In between trips into the maze, guests can check out a number of games like giant tic-tac-toe, cornhole, horseshoes, bocce ball, lawn dice and giant Connect 4. They can also participate in the hayride, cow train, jelly bean jumpers, bee trolley, mining for treasure, apple cannons, roping arena, bounce horses, swings, slides, and much more, according to the news release.
Starting in October, guests will also be able to take part in the pumpkin patch. Saturday nights will feature live entertainment in the Pavilion. A variety of events are planned throughout the season and can be viewed at jwelchmaize.com.
To relax between activities, several campfire spots can be rented for the evening. Guests can grab a s’mores or hot dog kit. Concession stands featuring food as well as beer and wine for adult visitors will also be available.
“The Corn Maize is going to be incredibly fun and family-friendly,” said JonAnn Welch, co-owner of J Welch Farms. “We truly have something for everyone. We encourage people to bring their entire family or youth group to enjoy our outdoor fall activities. We welcome friendly, leashed pets. We hope this new attraction can provide another entertainment option for families. Whether you reside in the Crossroads or are just traveling through, stop by and enjoy this great new attraction.”
The J Welch Corn Maize will be open until Nov. 22. J Welch Farms will then reopen Nov. 26 with a new Trail of Lights attraction to ring in the holidays. They are also looking forward to opening their long-awaited winery in the spring 2022.
J Welch Corn Maize will bring dozens of seasonal employment opportunities to the Crossroads. Staff and management positions will be available. High school and college students are encouraged to apply, according to the news release.
For more information about the J Welch Corn Maize, visit jwelchmaize.com. For booking group visits or to inquire about employment opportunities, please contact J Welch Farms at 361-412-7677 or visit them on Facebook.
