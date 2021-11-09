John Wesley United Methodist Church to host Angels and More Craft Show

John Wesley United Methodist Church will host its Angels and More Craft Show outdoors 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at the church, 8300 Zac Lentz Parkway in Victoria, according to a news release.
Handmade items will include woodworking as well as Christmas gifts and jewelry. The Sweet Shop will sell homemade cakes, cookies, breads and snacks. Shoppers can enjoy pulled pork sandwich plates and funnel cakes while they browse. They also can play cornhole, win door prizes and have their faces painted. The silent auction will include a fishing trip for three, golf outing for four, a purse, gift cards and a toy tractor. The annual event serves as the main fundraiser to support the work of the church. A few vendor spots still are available. For more information, text Liz Orsbon at 910-987-7754 or email jwcraftshow@gmail.com.
