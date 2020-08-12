Kachina dolls and cowboys.
Ann Harithas, artist, curator and art collector, is inspired by the culture that surrounded her growing up as well as American Indian culture and other influences.
Harithas, 79, a collage artist, grew up in Victoria dividing her time between town and her family’s nearby cattle ranch. Her great-aunt Mettie Harbison inspired her at a young age to explore collage through scrapbooks Harbison made for members of the family.
“Collage has been part of my life as long as I can remember. My great-aunt made her own glue for pasting the images she cut out of magazines into scrapbooks,” Harithas said in an email. “I used these scrapbooks to learn my first words and from this point I was hooked. For me, collage is a language and the medium I use to express my thoughts, hopes, and dreams.”
Harithas earned her bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Texas at Austin and later, her master’s in fine art from Rice University. In the late 1960s and 1970s, she owned her own galleries, Gallery Ann and Robinson Galleries in Houston, where she showed work by artists including Edward Hopper, Arthur Dove and Jacob Lawrence.
More recently, she founded Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art in Victoria and the Art Car Museum in Houston.
“I want people to love what I love,” Harithas said. “They can learn to love the experience of art, too.”
In the 1980s, Harithas was one of the founders of the art car movement, which includes an annual Art Car Parade in Houston. Harithas has been a judge for the Art Car Parade for decades.
In more recent years, the parade has made its way to Victoria, thanks to Harithas. While Houston’s parade attracts as many as 300 art cars, the Victoria parade brings about 100 art cars to town.
“I enjoy my work and probably feel a little more comfortable as a curator than as an artist,” Harithas said.
Harithas has curated almost 40 exhibitions during her career while her work has been featured in almost 50 shows.
Artist Jesse Lott, who started showing his work in Harithas’ galleries in the early 1970s, said she helped his career in many ways.
“She shows the work that she likes and everybody who is a curator has their own criteria for selecting the work they select. Some select work with historical significance; some select work based on credentials of the artists; some select work based on the prestige of the institutions they might be affiliated with; and others look at the work and say, ‘I like this,’” Lott said. “She is in the category that collects and shows work that she feels something about. It doesn’t matter who does not like it; what matters to her is that she likes it and thinks it’s important. It’s kind of personal.”
Lott continued that he considers Harithas’ collages brilliant.
“She is educated and has seen a lot of work. She has a beautiful collection of work and the freedom of doing it for the work itself,” he said.
Maurice Roberts, who started as an art assistant more than 30 years ago before becoming chief curator for the Five Points Museum of Contemporary Art, said Harithas sees relationships between the different pieces used in her collages that he could never imagine.
For example, Harithas found an old magazine with photographs of giant processed hams and used them as pigtails on a young girl.
“Suddenly, the entire picture changes and becomes something else born out of consumerism you see everywhere,” he said. “That juxtaposition of symbols changes it into something else and changes it into a statement. I’ve always enjoyed watching her work.”
As a curator, Harithas has always shown curiosity about how creative actions affect and improve the lives of people in the world, and this shows up in her support of artists and in her dedication to showing their work, Roberts said. In the most intentional way, she combines the artists’ intentions with her sense of accessibility to make the work as broadly available to people as possible, he continued.
“As much as she does for artists, I just think her collage work itself is extraordinary, and I like to see it when she gets recognition as an artist in her own right,” Roberts said. “She puts into her collages the same effort she puts into all of her creative endeavors.”
Artist Travis Whitfield has known Harithas since his first show in her gallery in 1970.
“She’s got a real eye for cutting things out and putting them together,” Whitfield said. “I’ve seen a lot of collages over the years, and hers just speak to me. I love her cowboy stuff.”
Whitfield called his college degree nothing compared to the way his career was heightened by Harithas showing his work.
“My whole life is enriched so much because of her,” he said. “There are only a few things that changed the path of my life and she is one of them. She’s had more influence on me than anyone but my grandmother who raised me. When she takes someone under her wing, she’s there; she’s solid; a friend forever. It’s the same way with things in the art world.”
For one of Whitfield’s shows at Project Row Houses in Houston, Harithas showed him exactly how to hang all of his work.
“That’s what a curator is all about,” Whitfield said. “She spaced them out where they needed to be. She can’t be with me all the time, but I never forgot what she showed me. I lay them out that way so it’s pretty much her show wherever I go.”
Whitfield said he is just one of many artists Harithas has helped.
“There are many, many artists that the beginning of their careers had to do with her and where they are now has to do with her,” Whitfield said. “She never wanted anything in return. She just wanted to help people and she has.”
