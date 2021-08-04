Knights of Columbus Council No. 1329 is hosting Bingo Night every Wednesday.
Columbus Hall, 3610 N. Ben Wilson St. in Victoria, opens at 5 p.m.
Dollar dauber games start at 5:30 p.m., and bingo is played from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Bingo sheet packs for 10 games are $10.
Food and drink are available for purchase, and no outside food and drink are allowed.
Hand sanitizer and masks are available.
Proceeds benefit various charity projects. For information, call the hall Wednesday evening at 361-575-9214.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.