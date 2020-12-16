I have finally learned what it means to be an adult. I always thought one reached true adulthood when you finally landed a “real” job or when you bought your first house or purchased your first brand new car. Nope. I have accomplished all of these in the last 20 years, and it was not until this past weekend that I truly achieved “grown-up” status.
Jeb and I bought our first new, high(ish)-end washer and dryer set. I know. I’m applauding us as I write this. I had no idea how exciting this purchase would be, but on the day they were to be delivered, I woke up feeling like it was Christmas morning. That might also have been because I had been dropping our laundry at my parents for the last month, and I knew that by the time I went to bed that night, I would be able to wash and dry the giant stack of dirty clothes that had been piling up in my bathroom for the last week.
About a month ago, our washing machine mysteriously stopped draining. We bought it used about a year ago and didn’t expect it to die so quickly. In its defense, I am pretty hard on washing machines. I prefer to just cram everything in at once and not have to make multiple trips. After several YouTube videos, we thought we might know how to fix it, but then I broke the door in the process, and we basically just called it a day.
The problem was that we were planning to move the laundry to the other side of the house and didn’t know exactly what we wanted yet. So, for the next month we made weekly trips to Steve and Cathy’s house for Jones Laundry Service. When it was finally time to bite the bullet, we headed to Lowe’s. Within a few hours, we had bought a brand new washer and dryer set. It wasn’t until we were standing there trying to decide that we came to the realization that neither Jeb nor myself had ever bought a new washer and dryer set. (We will be 40 next year.) I was so excited you would have thought we just bought a Mercedes G Wagon, which happens to be my “if I win the lottery car.”
I have to give a big shout-out to Tony at Lowe's who was amazingly patient with us when we took an hour to make our decision, and he had 15 other customers in line. I have to give an even bigger shout-out to my parents who graciously allowed us use of their facilities and only made minimal fun of the fact that we temporarily reverted back to college kids.
I’m telling you guys, this purchase was life-changing. After the delivery guys got them installed, I grabbed my basket and immediately started my first load of laundry. I then proceeded to stand there for 10 minutes just watching it spin. Jeb kept running in from the other room to excitedly point out how quiet they are. For the first time in my life, I even read the instruction manual. Well, some of it. If that isn’t the marker of true adulthood, I don’t know what is.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.