Remember how much work used to go into planning a family vacation? Where do you go? How do you get there? How long do you stay? What activities will make everyone happy?
Ahhhh … the good old days. Now, take all of that and add it to these questions: What is actually open? Can we go there and still social distance from people? Is it even safe to go anywhere?
These are the questions we have been contemplating recently because, well, we have hit our breaking point. After months of staying home and doing our best to keep everyone we know and love safe, our long trips to the backyard in the late afternoon just are not cutting it. Jeb and I collectively realized that if we don’t have a change of scenery soon, we might lose it. So that is when we started thinking. A million questions and concerns immediately popped up.
Where can we go that is going to be safe? Thankfully, we have an option. Many years ago, my grandparents bought a little cabin in a little town located in the Middle-of-Nowhere, Colorado, also known as Tincup. This is a town with one road, one general store and zero year-round residents. From about October through May, the entire town is covered in snow, and you can’t get in or out. Our cabin sits on a hill at the end of the one road and overlooks the entire town. It was the perfect solution. We can drive there in one very long day, so no hotels to worry about. There is no cell reception, so we can 100% unplug. There are only a handful of people you might come into contact with, but mostly, they just wave from their own front porch.
Days in Tincup are spent hiking to old gold mines or through beaver ponds and napping, and evenings are spent sipping cocktails on the porch and playing dominoes. We hardly ever have to leash the dogs because there just isn’t anyone else around. I have been going up there since I was little and, looking back, I realize we have always gone there to social distance.
So, the Laceys are hitting the open road. No cellphones, no computers and no distractions for a whole week. This will be our longest road trip with the three dogs, but I think even they are ready to see something other than our backyard. Two humans, three dogs, 15 hours in the car – what could go wrong? #coronacation2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.