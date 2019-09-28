Just north of the Victoria Mall, the Laser Tag complex attracts people from all over the Crossroads.
The family-friendly venue has a three-story, 2,000-square-foot laser tag arena; about 30 arcade games and a 4-D theater that plays six- to eight-minute interactive films.
Dante Garza, who owns Laser World with Jim Brand, built the three-story laser tag extravaganza filled with holograms, ramps and attractions glowing under black lights.
“You think you’re hiding, but wherever you’re at, you can still be seen,” said David Shelley, general manager. “It is a premiere sight for the state of Texas. All the equipment comes from DarkLight Laser Tag, who invented the laser tag game.”
About 30 people can play the game at once, which lasts about 15 minutes with five minutes of instruction. Laser tag is recommended for anyone 7 years or older.
Raynalda Garcia, a 70-year-old Victoria resident, has taken her two grandsons to play quite a few times.
“I even played it once with them and I liked it a lot; you go crazy running around,” she said. “It is good that they have this because a lot of kids like to come here.”
Beyond laser tag, there is a full arcade room packed with prizes and a 12-person theater.
Be sure not to miss out on the 4-D theater, where kids and adults alike can experience virtual reality-type short films in high-tech chairs that move while gusts of air seemingly come out of nowhere to match the experience on-screen.
The venue changes its movies annually. There are family-friendly films like the popular “Great Wall of China” experience, as well as scary films for teenagers and adults.
The snack bar features homemade pizzas, wings, funnel cakes, hand dipped Blue Bell Ice Cream cones, floats and more.
Shelley said the center is a popular spot for birthday and company parties, especially during the school year.
Gennifer Sandoval brought her son to Laser World with a group of his friends and family for his eighth birthday on a July evening.
“We came to a birthday party here before and my son fell in love,” she said. “We live a little out of town in Inez, so we haven’t had a chance to come back, but he made sure to let me know he wanted to have his party here.”
Sandoval’s son, Drake, said he likes playing laser tag and the arcade games.
“My favorite is the air hockey, but I really like the basketball game,” he said. “I change my mind; the basketball is my favorite.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.