A strong tailwind blew success into the Texas Mile on Sunday afternoon when a world record was broken on the track at the Victoria Regional Airport.
Crossing the half-mile mark at 241.2 mph, Shane Stubbs broke the world record for speed on a motorcycle at that distance on his customized 2007 Suzuki Hayabusa.
"It was actually the world's fastest motorcycle miles per hour in a half mile for any motorcycle," Stubbs said. "The 1-mile mark went 277.9 mph. That's a new personal best for our team as well as myself."
Stubbs was representing his team, TredwayStubbs Racing, which is made up of employees from the shop where he works as a mechanic, Stubbs Total Performance, Inc. The shop in Porter, owned by Mark Tredway, does general motorcycle repairs and custom fabrication.
The record on Stubbs' motorcycle came after a day of nearly breaching the speed.
"We kind of bumped it earlier and then broke it," Stubbs said. "I guess this would be the third time's a charm."
Stubbs wasn't the only motorcyclist to see success over the weekend.
He said three of his customers had their personal bests, and one of his business neighbors broke a speed record on the Kawasaki ZX-14.
Gabby Alvarez was out to watch her husband, Tim Jones, race Sunday afternoon. Alvarez said she was proud of her husband's motorcycle speed of nearly 200 mph using gas from a regular pump, rather than the specialized gasoline usually used in for motorsports events.
Kenny Brown, of Houston Motorcycle Exchange in Houston, said what he and his co-workers like about The Texas Mile is its focus on each racer beating their own personal record.
"You're not racing against someone else," Brown said as he waited for his next run. "You're trying to get your best run down the track: shift perfectly, leave perfectly, get perfectly aerodynamic and hope for the best tailwind."
In addition to favorable winds, Stubbs attributed the good results Sunday to the airport's runway.
"I think I probably attribute it to the racing surface," Stubbs said. "This is probably one of the paramount surfaces in land speed racing. The venue has a really good coefficient of surface as far as the concrete, so you get a little more traction out here than you might get somewhere else."
Stubbs and his team have traveled for mile races in Arkansas, New Mexico, California and Ohio, but he said The Texas Mile is among the best for this particular motorsport.
"Really well-organized mile events are getting harder and harder to find," Stubbs said. "Every track has its little idiosyncrasies, and it's all about the people that are around."
