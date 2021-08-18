Dancers doing the waltz, hustle, swing, foxtrot, tango and rumba soon will come together for good causes.
The Third Annual Greatest Show Benefit Showcase, a production of Let’s Dance Studio, will be at 4 p.m. Aug. 28 at the Victoria Fine Arts Center. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and Hope of South Texas.
Students of Let’s Dance have been working on just under 20 dance numbers for the showcase for quite a few months, said Melodie Janak, owner of the dance studio. Some of those participating will include couples while other single students will dance with instructors. Janak brought in Michael Raisch, of Florida, to choreograph the dance numbers because “he’s an amazing person, dancer and choreographer.” The opening group dance number will be to “The Greatest Show” from the movie, “The Greatest Showman.”
Janak has been dancing all her life and opened Let’s Dance in Victoria just over five years ago. Previously, she had a studio in the Dallas area, but she was tired of commuting. Since opening the studio in Victoria, hundreds of people have learned to dance — both couples who dance together and individuals who dance with instructors.
“Everybody told me that Victoria would not support something like this,” Janak said. “But I don’t believe that, so I decided to open it.”
Two local charities, the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent and Hope of South Texas, will benefit from the showcase because people need to eat and children need care, Janak said.
“I know the food bank really needs all the help they can get — they feed a lot of people,” she said.
This is the third year the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent will benefit from the dance showcase. The food bank provides a support system for over 100 agencies in an 11-county area including Calhoun, Colorado, DeWitt, Goliad, Gonzales, Jackson, Lavaca, Matagorda, Refugio, Wharton and Victoria.
The first year, the event was held at the Let’s Dance Studio and raised just under $1,100 for the food bank. Because every dollar donated provides eight meals, the donation equated to about 8,800 meals.
“The first year, 2019, even as she was planning the event, Melodie had bigger visions,” said Meridith Byrd, director of community engagement for the food bank. “There were limited tickets the first year, but she already had her sights set on something bigger and better the following year.”
While Janak wanted to reserve a theater the second year, COVID-19 disrupted those plans. Schroeder Hall stepped up, and the second showcase was held there.
In 2020, the dance showcase raised $2,088, and the food bank split the proceeds with Hope of South Texas. The $1,044 donation provided 8,352 meals.
“First of all, Melodie doesn’t have to give away her proceeds, so we are so grateful for her generosity because this is coming out of the goodness of her heart,” Byrd said. “It means so much that she sees the food bank as a worthwhile organization to support. We work hard to be good stewards of donations, and for someone to hold a benefit and donate the proceeds to us means a lot to the food bank. That is over 8,000 meals that would not be provided otherwise, and it helps expand our reach to feed more people and fight hunger in our communities, and that's huge."
Hope of South Texas used last year's donation from Let's Dance for operations, so the organization can continue its mission as a child advocacy center. The money was very useful last year during COVID-19 when so many businesses and organizations closed down but Hope of South Texas continued to function, said Megan Burow, executive director of the nonprofit organization. The money will be used for operations again this year.
Hope of South Texas works as part of a multidisciplinary team including child protective services, law enforcement, the district attorney’s office, and medical and mental health professionals, to serve alleged victims of child abuse in Victoria, DeWitt, Goliad and Jackson counties. This year, the organization expects to serve about 600 children.
“They are supporting us and the children of the community, and without organizations like Let’s Dance, we couldn’t continue to provide the support for children and families that we serve," Burow said. "Because of Let’s Dance and community supporters, we are able to provide forensic interviews, family advocacy, and therapy to children and families in need.”
Janak said some people attend the showcase because they know the dancers while others just want to attend a not-so-typical event in Victoria. She said it’s a nice way to spend a Saturday and support local charities.
“Being able to see what we are able to do with people who do not know anything about dancing when they walk in the door is nice,” Janak said. “Some people do not understand that anybody can learn to dance.”
