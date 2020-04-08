Stories about monkeys, chicks, butterflies and fireflies, along with songs and dances, are keeping children entertained in their homes during coronavirus.
Story Time Live is streaming on Facebook to help families who attended Story Time at the Victoria Public Library before coronavirus stick to their normal schedules.
“This is part of their routine. Some families come in every week, and now their routines are turned on their heads,” said Katie Talhelm, program services lead at the library. “So we asked how can we establish some sense of normalcy in the chaos and offer the program for those who cannot come to the library anymore.”
The programming provided by Yvonne Arriazola, Rebecca Sevier and Alex Torres, among others, also is helping other families with young children in the Crossroads and elsewhere productively pass some time. Among the book readings featured so far on video are “Spunky Little Monkey” by Bill Martin Jr. and Michael Sampson, “Five Little Chicks” by Nancy Tafuri and “Mother Goose’s Pajama Party” by Danna Smith.
Kaeli Brown, an Inez mother of four children, started going to Story Time at the library when her oldest child was age 2. Her youngest is almost age 2 now.
“We go as often as we can,” Brown said. “I think it’s wonderful that they are doing this. I’m so thankful they still provide this for the kids. So many in the community look forward to it, and it’s wonderful that the library keeps the staff busy during this time, as well.”
Brown’s youngest child knows all the motions to the songs and can still develop gross motor skills through the Facebook Live videos, she said.
“It’s an entertaining way for them to learn those skills early,” Brown said.
On a Monday morning about three weeks ago, the library team began figuring out how to offer the program via Facebook Live. They obtained a tripod and a microphone and aired their first episode the very next day.
“We were flying by the seat of our pants, but said, ‘Let’s do this,’” Talhelm said. “Monday morning we figured out how to do this, and Tuesday morning we went live. We’re not a production crew; we’re not videographers, so there was a lot of trial and error trying to figure out what works.”
So far, the videos have garnered more than 4,000 views total, and the viewers are not limited to the Crossroads. They are watching from other cities in Texas such as Midland, and other states, including California, Illinois and Alabama.
The team is filming in the library now but sees the potential to shoot the videos in the community in the future when coronavirus subsides. Schools and the YMCA, among other locations where children gather, could serve as backdrops.
The library team also is shooting an At Home Crafts video that utilizes basic ingredients that can be found around the house for children’s projects.
Before coronavirus, 30 to 50 children attended the Baby Time, Toddler Time and Story Time classes at the library during the school year. During the summer, attendance spiked with 70 to 90 children, Talhelm said.
When things return to normal, Baby Time is for infants and toddlers up to age 2 with lots of lap play, songs, flannel boards and interactive reading that aid in development. Toddler Time is for children who are walking up to age 4 with reading stories, singing songs, and doing activities that encourage early language development, literacy and social skills. Story Time prepares children who are getting ready to enter kindergarten with reading, singing and activities that encourage literacy, listening, following directions and engaging with other children.
“We think this is incredible – not something any of us have ever done. We were able to basically plan something and put it together in 24 hours, and we’ve received such positive feedback to the point that we will incorporate it into our regular programming after all is back to normal,” Talhelm said.
