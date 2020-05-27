Welcome to the new normal. Or at least that is what I’m told we are now in.
What was the old normal? What is normal?
Whatever it is, I’m trying to find the silver linings where ever I can. For example, I don’t have to worry about putting on makeup to go to the grocery store. With a mask on, it doesn’t matter.
Also, I put gas in my car the other day for the first time since March. For real. Almost two months without filling my tank is a normal I can get on board with.
That being said, there are some other “new normals” that I am thrilled about.
Bars are back open. Yes, they can only open to partial capacity, but I’ve never been a fan of crowded bars anyway.
Honestly, when Jeb and I walked down to Moonshine the other evening for a drink it felt like everything just might be OK. Moonshine has always been one of our favorite places to relax and wind down, which anyone with a teenager knows is important for the sake of your sanity. As with all small, locally owned businesses, we worried that the shut-down might mean shut down for good. You never know. Needless to say, we were thrilled one evening when we drove by (we literally live down the street, we don’t just randomly drive by) and saw Beau, Brent and Gen getting ready to reopen. Cheers guys! Glad ya’ll made it out the other side.
Another “new normal” I’m excited about is the new Vela Farms location. I knew they were planning to move, but in these uncertain times, you just never know. When they finally announced they were opening at 221 S. Main St., I could not have been more thrilled for them.
I live on Santa Rosa and work at city hall, so the survival of downtown businesses is exceptionally important to me. It has been tough to see the few places we do have downtown quiet for so long. To see one like Vela Farms not just surviving but growing brings me hope.
So, who knows what normal will look like next week. No matter what, I know that I will continue to support local businesses as much as I can.
I know I will continue to encourage everyone else to do the same.
I will continue to appreciate the extra time I get with my husband without as many distractions.
Maybe we could all do with a little simplification in our lives. Less time spent staring at our phones and more time having picnics in the park…I’ll take it.
