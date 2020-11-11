Gail Dentler is an artist who was born and raised in Victoria. She attended Victoria High School and later met and married her husband, Dr. Stephen Dentler, who attended Stroman High School.
Dentler began her creative work in quilting about 15 years ago, but she has more recently begun working in watercolors to create botanical illustrations. Her current project is to depict the natural food sources of hummingbirds.
“I was frustrated because my vision was not as good as my technique (in quilting), so my work began to pivot two years ago when my dad became sick,” Dentler said of transitioning from quilting to illustration.
Although she grew up quilting with members of her family, it was not until she lived in Iowa for a short time that she realized that the art could be taken to a professional level. She began taking quilting seriously and entering juried competitions. However, she had trouble making it into the larger shows, which she said is necessary to take it to the next level. So this helped her make the decision to change directions with her artistry.
She wanted to work on smaller compositions that she could create more quickly. A quilt takes a year to make, while botanical illustrations take more like a week to complete. Dentler enjoys the increased frequency of producing smaller compositions.
“I fell in love with watercolors and botanical illustration,” Dentler said. “I’ve always had a fondness and admiration for creation, and I’ve always been a gardener. I’m fascinated by the natural world, so to bring that through art is cool and awesome. Within the composition of the flower, a little chaos goes on with the way the paint mixes, yet the chaos creates a lovely picture. I embrace the medium and the way it works.”
Dentler recently earned a $2,000 grant from the “The New Normal-Rockport” initiative, which is a partnership between the Fine Line Group, the family office of Sasha and Edward P. Bass, and Fort-Worth-based nonprofit organization Gallery of Dreams that administers the program. The $150,000 program is helping 47 artists in the Rockport area with economic recovery after Hurricane Harvey and the pandemic, Dentler said. The program will culminate in an exhibit of the work produced by the artists.
“A lot of galleries and shows closed, and fairs where we sell our art closed,” Dentler said. “The Rockport Center for the Arts and the Victoria Art League even closed for a while.”
For Dentler, the grant will help cover a botanical illustrator certification from the Society of Botanical Artists in England.
“(The certification program will help in) teaching me new ways to visually document for better conservation of the hummingbird,” Dentler said.
Dentler said the fact that she reared children and concentrated on feeding them healthy foods surfaced in her illustrations of natural food sources for hummingbirds.
“I love hummingbirds. They are so tiny, so little, and there is this whole miraculous event when they are migrating to a new place,” she said.
Dentler’s process begins with thousands of photographs of hummingbirds feeding. She then “draws them out” before she “goes into illustrating them.” She also created a red toile fabric featuring hummingbirds.
Dentler plans to work on the project for the next two to three years to create awareness about plants that grow in the area, such as red salvia, esperanza, Mexican fire bush and bleeding heart vine, that feed the hummingbirds as they migrate.
“These are plants you can plant in your backyard,” she said.
Dentler earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration with a specialization in marketing from Sam Houston State University. Later in life, she attended art classes at Victoria College where professors exposed her to all kinds of mediums and encouraged her to seek her graduate degree in art. In 2017, she earned her master’s degree in art education from Texas Tech University. She attended classes online in the fall and spring, and she attended studio classes in Lubbock during the summers.
When the Dentlers were a young couple, they lived in Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio before moving to Fort Polk in Vernon Parish, La. Dentler’s husband paid back his medical school debt through the military. The Dentlers eventually made it back to Victoria, though, where Stephen Dentler is a pediatrician. The Dentlers have two children, a daughter who lives in Houston and a son who lives in Goliad.
Dentler said she has been able to translate the isolation of the pandemic into something useful.
“I had not thought about how the quarantine helped me, but I realized the isolation could be used for conservation of hummingbirds,” Dentler said.
