Claudia Quintero is an artist who prefers to work in oils and inks, and finds inspiration in the fluidity of nature and spiritual essences.
“My goal is to portray more than just the physical appearance of something – the essence,” she said.
Originally from Taft, she grew up mostly home-schooled by her artist and musician mother. Her father also was a musician.
“We concentrated a lot on the arts,” she said of her homeschooling.
Quintero, 41, earned an associate’s degree from Coastal Bend College in Beeville, a bachelor’s in fine arts from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi and a master’s in fine arts from Memphis College of Art in Tennessee.
She taught and worked briefly in Memphis but wanted to return to her roots in Texas. Her family is important to her so she wanted to be near them.
“I never felt I needed to be in a big city to have an art career. I can make art regardless of that,” she said. “Honestly, I’ve been making and selling art all my life. I wanted to teach and teaching is not limited to one place.”
She taught painting and drawing part-time for three years at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi before she moved to Victoria in 2016 to teach art appreciation part-time at Victoria College. In 2020, she also was hired by the University of Houston-Victoria to teach painting and drawing as part of the studio art program.
“The subject lends itself to the uniqueness of the individual making it or looking at it,” Quintero said. “In other words, there are rules, techniques and skills to learn that are important but there is an element of subjectivity.”
Many of Quintero’s students are surprised by the openness of art.
“There is no right or wrong way to look at art. Everyone’s emotions and experiences are valid, and you can’t take that away from people,” she said. “They bring their own individual experiences … and that’s beautiful.”
Many of her students are not art majors. They have never been in an art museum, and they have never thought about art. Exposing them to the subject is most rewarding for Quintero.
“They never knew they could think about art, that art could be part of their lives,” she said. “They thought they had to be part of a certain culture, but in reality, you don’t need to be a painter or sculptor to be creative. They never realized they were creative, that they could have thoughts beyond ‘I like it’ or ‘I don’t like it.’”
In the studio, oil painting is Quintero’s first love.
“I love oil; it feels organic and very versatile, and you can keep working on them (paintings) for a long time,” she said. “The process is more natural for me as opposed to acrylic painting that dries quickly, and you can’t do a lot with it.”
Quintero also loves the naturalness of working in ink.
“Oils and inks both have that aspect of not controlling it as heavily, and it still does beautiful things,” she said. “I started to add water and allow the ink to run and stain, to do what it does without tightly controlling it.”
Quintero is inspired by nature, which is constantly moving and changing.
“I try to capture the emotion of the atmosphere,” she said. “I like trying to inform a presence that’s unseen.”
Her work also is inspired by her dreams.
“I do a lot of dream interpretations with my work,” she said. “I paint them and try to capture that unseen atmosphere. (The work) has a surrealist feeling. The emotions inform the atmosphere. You don’t have to depict a certain picture of something, and you are still informing the presence of the emotion and the atmosphere.”
Quintero said she also grew up with a concentration on spirituality, so she is in tune with the unseen spiritual nature of things.
She paints a lot of birds and ocean life. She likes to paint octopuses and squid, which are more fluid in nature and a bit mysterious in the way they move.
“They move in strange ways — you don’t see them walking around every day,” she said.
Quintero usually shows her work often, but this year is atypical with the coronavirus. The last big show she participated in was the faculty show at Victoria College.
Her guitar art is part of the Texas Artists Exhibition at the Beeville Art Museum.
She also plays the guitar and writes songs, and is trying to get back into her music, which is therapeutic for her.
“I want to be as versatile in music as a squid is in water,” she said. “I struggle with music more than with art. I want to enforce that fluidity and confidence onto my guitar. That’s encouraging to me. It’s a big part of my way of healing emotionally.”
Quintero gravitates to blues and folk music. Her musical passions contributed to her desire to attend college in Memphis.
“There’s a big concentration of Delta blues music history in the Mississippi Delta region,” she said. “A lot of famous musicians from the 20s and 30s who didn’t make a living at it and died poor got their start there. A lot of that music and music history inspires me. It helps in my art and music.”
