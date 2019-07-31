Local authors are writing and publishing books about extraordinary moments, challenges and adventures experienced in the Crossroads. Some of the experiences are ongoing for the authors. Others have passed but left indelible marks on their lives. All of them speak to the community that surrounds them every day.
Texian Books, the new bookstore that inhabits a meticulously restored historic home in Old Victoria, will host two book signings, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday and Aug. 15, for three of those authors. The authors will speak about their books, and Evvy Bethune, owner of the bookstore, will serve refreshments at both events.
”Come and hear them speak about their books, sign them for you, buy other books and show love for your community,” Bethune said. “Come out and support them.”
Cindy Tharp and Matthew Lemke will sign their books Thursday. Tharp’s book, “Tattered Legacy,” explores her mother’s worn Bible and the concept of legacy, while Lemke’s book, “Faith Over Fear: My Journey with Arnold-Chiari Malformation,” shares his account of overcoming crippling health challenges through faith in God, positivity and hard work. On Aug. 15, Charlie Kouba will sign his book, “Still Crazy — The Adventure of a Lifetime,” about his adventures with his son on the physically and mentally grueling Texas Water Safari.
‘Tattered Legacy’ by Cindy Tharp
Tharp composed her book in the format of an easy-to-read Christian devotional because she said some who desire to read the Bible cannot find time in their busy daily routines. Tharp’s mother died about a year ago, and her one belonging Tharp really wanted was her “tattered” Bible. She wanted to hold in her hands the book her mother had held in her hands so often that it was falling apart.
Inside, Tharp found unexpected gifts from her mother – handwritten notes and underlined passages that told her mother’s “legacy” as she read them. Hence the name for her book, “Tattered Legacy.” The devotional includes those jotted notes along with Tharp’s memories of her mother “that any woman can probably relate to.” And Tharp poses questions to readers to get them thinking about their own legacies.
“We don’t think about having a legacy until someone dies, but in truth, we are living our legacies every single day, and we don’t think about that,” Tharp said. “I really want women, especially, to understand that every thought, word and action is part of their legacy.”
Tharp believes a “real need” exists for this understanding in today’s society.
“How are we treating people, living our lives, what are we leaving behind that will be helpful for others?” Tharp asked.
Her book spawned a Facebook group, “Tattered Legacy,” where women compose posts about their legacies.
“It’s been interesting to me because every single woman says she doesn’t have anything to say, no legacy,” Tharp said.
When Tharp shares the things she sees them doing, they settle into the reality that they do a lot and their legacies are already forming. Building upon that understanding is important, Tharp said.
Tharp and her husband, Donald Tharp, have lived in Victoria for 20 years. Donald was a minister for First Christian Church before he became a guitar teacher for both high schools. Cindy Tharp has written Bible study curricula, but this is her first book. It published in May.
‘Faith Over Fear: My Journey with Arnold-Chiari Malformation’ by Matthew Lemke
Matthew Lemke, 27, was born with a brain condition that was not diagnosed until he was 23, though he started experiencing symptoms in middle school. In his book, “Faith Over Fear: My Journey with Arnold-Chiari Malformation,” he writes of his many challenges and his “crazy awesome life.”
“The bottom part of my brain is falling out of my skull, going into my spinal canal and blocking the fluid from flowing naturally,” Lemke said about his condition. “And brain surgery is the only solution.”
Once the diagnosis was made in 2015, doctors in San Antonio performed surgery as quickly as possible because they also found a large cyst in Lemke’s spinal cord. They wanted to relieve the pressure. Lemke had been walking with a painful limp for a long time that was likely caused by the cyst. He also had dealt with constant pain and breathing difficulties.
Lemke awoke from surgery as a quadriplegic, an unexpected outcome, and another challenging episode of his life began. He had to relearn basic skills such as eating and walking. His right leg still does not work well, so he deals with balance issues, which he brushes off, saying he is “used to it.” His hands are partially paralyzed now, and he still lives in constant pain.
“Before surgery, I tell people I had my religion, but I didn’t have a relationship with God,” Lemke said. “I didn’t have that strong relationship, but this has built me up that way.”
Lemke said he persevered in getting out of his wheelchair by putting a lot of trust and faith in God.
Despite the roadblocks, Lemke writes of amazing life experiences. Before his surgery, he had a lot of success with his photography business, Lemke Photography, and even photographed a wedding next to a castle on an island in upstate New York. And several months ago, he auditioned for some commercials. He works in the self-checkout section of Walmart and runs his photography business on the side.
“I’m the type who has a positive outlook,” Lemke said. “In fact, I use a camera even though it’s hard to use with my hands now – I didn’t let it stop me.”
The book published in October and Lemke used social media to promote it. He targeted Facebook groups and he has sold 518 copies. He is working on his second book, “Chronic Faith.”
”I’ve had a crazy life, and I’m only 27 today,” he said on his birthday Tuesday. “I can’t complain. The ups and downs, the depressing parts, the times crying – I’m thankful for it all, for the lessons – there are so many things we take for granted.”
‘Still Crazy — The Adventure of a Lifetime’ by Charlie Kouba
Charlie and Coy Kouba completed the Texas Water Safari in 2015. Charlie’s book, “Still Crazy – The Adventures of a Lifetime,” tells the history of the intense 260-mile canoe race from its start in 1963 to the present day. The father-son team attempted the safari in 2014 but did not finish because they had not trained adequately, he said.
“So I know the agony of defeat because we did not complete the race the first year, and the thrill of victory when we completed it the following year,” Kouba said.
The book features a pared-down version of the safari race course, including dams and other obstacles, some mandatory, along the way. The bulk of the book is devoted to their experiences, both mishaps and successes, in training and during the safari. Together, the Koubas paddled 850 combined river miles in training for the race – about the distance between Beaumont and El Paso.
Kouba was 69 when he completed the safari, and 99% of those who have finished the race in its 46-year history were younger than him, he said. The Koubas finished the race in 95 hours, just short of the 100-hour maximum, and they came in last.
They started with a vague objective to document the experience for family and friends, and the project grew from there. They kept notes during training and further developed them after the safari.
“We decided in earnest to finish the book this year,” Kouba said. “One thing that helped with writing the book is that we decided hopefully this could benefit others thinking about the safari, and they might find it useful.”
Kouba is having additional book signings at Redbird Books 1-3 p.m. Aug. 10; the Cuero Public Library 1-3 p.m. Sept. 17; and market days in Goliad in December. He will donate all proceeds from his book to Camp Rainbow in Alvin for children with Type 1 diabetes because a young member of his family was diagnosed earlier this year.
A lot of people have finished multiple water safaris – some more than 40 over the course of the race – so this book is not intended to compete with but rather draw upon some of those veteran successes, Kouba said.
“And these veterans deserve recognition because they are helpful with new participants who don’t know anything about it,” Kouba said. “My hat’s off to those men and women who have completed numerous safaris.”
