As restrictions imposed because of coronavirus are eased, shoppers are slowly finding their way back to locally owned boutiques. Lily Grace Boutique in Goliad and the Palm Tree Boutique and Foster Creek Station in Victoria all are seeing some of their old customers again, as well as new ones.
Lily Grace closed around March 20 and reopened May 1.
Beth Hoffer, of the Schroeder area, wanted to “spice up” her wardrobe after being home for so many weeks. Yet she said the experience of shopping at Lily Grace is not just about making purchases.
“Everyone knows your name, they ask about your family and they are just so genuine,” Hoffer said of the store staff. “The clothes are cute and trendy.”
Hoffer bought several T-shirts, lots of jeans, two loungewear sets and a candle during her most recent shopping trip.
“Under normal circumstances, I would find myself in there once a week because she (Lisa Abercrombie) would always get new things in,” Hoffer said. “And I’m an in-person shopper, not an online shopper.”
The store provides hand sanitizer and the staff cleans the shop with sanitizing wipes.
“Everybody is on the same page and gives people space,” said Lisa Abercrombie, owner of Lily Grace. “Some wear masks the entire time and others remove them after a while.”
Lily Grace stopped ordering and only sold merchandise already in the store to survive the temporary closure. An April popup shop in the mall was canceled, so she had plenty of extra merchandise ordered for that event to tide her over. She hosted a Thirsty Thursday live shopping event online that showcased items and offered surprise sales during the downtime.
“We are seeing customers come in, but we’re not as busy as normal because Market Days that we have every month was canceled,” Abercrombie said. “We get a lot of tourism normally, but people are not traveling. I’m hopeful that Market Days will start again next month and business will pick up again and get back to normal.”
The Palm Tree closed around March 23 and reopened April 27.
Shoppers have been slow in returning but that is picking up, said Molly Ruschhaupt, owner of the Palm Tree. Her clientele normally would be purchasing clothes for vacations right now, but no one is going anywhere. The way people shop has changed, she said. They are looking for more inexpensive basics. They are buying for “staycations.” The store is selling a lot of candles for the home, too.
“Spring and summer are always fun times with fun clothes for vacations, and that’s what we have stocked,” Ruschhaupt said.
The March Market, where Ruschhaupt would normally stock up for the summer, was canceled this year. She is able to order now, but she is not getting nearly as much merchandise as she normally would.
The boutique continued to pay its employees while closed and received a Paycheck Protection Program loan.
“I hoped it wouldn’t last too long, and it hasn’t,” Ruschhaupt said.
Hand sanitizer is available in the store and the staff is performing extra cleaning. They wear masks and practice social distancing.
“I really have a positive outlook. I feel like slowly it will get better and we will be back to normal,” she said. “It will just take time for people to get out and start going places again.”
Foster Creek Station remained active with advertising on social media, curbside pickup, and delivery services when in-person shopping was not allowed, said Susan Foster-Teinert, owner of the boutique.
Companies agreed to postpone shipments of inventory ordered in advance, and Foster-Teinert received extensions on note payments and a PPP loan to help the boutique through the difficult time.
Tyler Candle Company products including candles, laundry detergent, room spray and hand soap, were some of her best selling items.
“I reordered Tyler products four times,” she said. “We had our best Mother’s Day in three years.”
Since in-person shopping has resumed, the store has put hand sanitizer out and the staff members wear masks and clean surfaces with Clorox wipes and glass cleaner.
Mary Jo Smith, 86, of Victoria, is one of the faithful customers who returned when the shopping ban was lifted.
“She was so excited to come into the shop because she hasn’t been able to do anything,” Foster-Teinert said.
Smith, a widow, said the store also serves as an outlet for social interaction.
“They are very personable and always welcoming,” Smith said. “I enjoy looking around and don’t ever feel pressured to buy anything. If they have something they think I would like, they show it to me.”
Smith described the boutique as “fresh, clean and bright.” She loves the boutique’s pants and bought four tops while shopping recently.
“Supporting them (local businesses) means a lot to me,” Smith said. “I appreciate so much that we have these local shops. I appreciate that they are following the rules. I’m a rule follower.”
While businesses were closed, Danielle Warzecha purchased a couple of gifts from Foster Creek Station because they would deliver the merchandise or she could pick it up curbside. Recently, she purchased shorts she had been waiting on and shoes she had seen on Facebook.
Warzecha also likes to support local shops when updating her wardrobe and giving gifts. Before coronavirus hit, she typically shopped in stores once per week.
Foster-Teinert gained new customers during the pandemic by delivering clothes to existing customers and their friends while they were at work and elsewhere.
“We survived by the grace of God and the wonderful people in the community,” she said. “We still have a long road ahead of us but with the help of everybody, we will get through all of this.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.