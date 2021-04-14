Do you ever look at Instagram or Facebook and feel like everyone else’s lives are so easy or perfect or fun and wish yours was like that? I know I have. The irony being that my social media gives people a similar version of my life.
Not that I’m complaining. I have an amazing husband whom I love more than anything and who works every day to make my life better. The smiles, laughter, and adventures you see on social media are 100% real. I can honestly say I’ve never posted anything that isn’t totally authentic, but that doesn’t mean it’s the whole story.
Life gets heavy. We have bad days, weeks, months, or even years. (Here’s looking at you 2020!) Jeb and I had one of those a few weeks ago. He was dealing with some stuff we didn’t really have any control over, and I was trying to hold the rest of it together. House, dogs, kids, work, and more. It can get overwhelming pretty quickly.
So, after a pretty hellish week, we decided to take the weekend off. Yes, the yard desperately needed attention and the house was a wreck, but we needed it. A few days to unplug and just enjoy our time together. I suggested some retail therapy and, because my husband is the best, he happily agreed. We spent an entire Friday afternoon laughing and buying shoes neither of us actually needed.
After spending most of Saturday watching movies and napping (me, not Jeb), we decided to walk the dogs up to Moonshine and celebrate our day of nothing. Now that we have discovered that Nico and Krista are welcome at the bar, we almost never leave them at home. They love getting to meet new people, and we love not having to leave two Maligators at home to potentially eat the couch.
As we were getting ready to head home to make dinner, I suggested we walk over to Huvar’s for pizza night. We had been meaning to trying it out, but always forgot or got busy or something just came up. You know how it is. Obviously, the dogs didn’t join us for dinner but a quick 10-minute walk got them home and us sitting at the restaurant ordering pizzas. There are two things you need to know: (1) literally, Jeb’s favorite food is pizza and (2) literally, it’s one of my least favorites. However, we will both agree that Huvar’s pizza was hands down some of the best pizza either of us has ever had. The service was tops despite the fact that we rolled in at 8:30 p.m. and they close at 9 p.m., and we both left a little tipsy and a lot full. Don’t worry, we walked home. After sleeping in on Sunday, we spent the afternoon playing disc golf in the park with my parents and soaking in the sunshine.
Everything I’ve just described is true. You can see all of it on my social media. You would never know that the week prior was one of the hardest life has thrown at us in a long time. What I chose to show the world was that when we felt down, we decided to make the best of it. We made the decision to say, “Hey, at least we have each other so how bad can it be.” I suspect this is a familiar scenario for a lot of people. I guess my point is that when things get rough, put down your phone, get off your computer, and just live life. Happiness and joy don’t always come easily but certainly won’t come at all if you don’t get out and look for them.
