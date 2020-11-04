There are times in your life when it is important to act like an adult. Such times include business meetings, financial planning and grocery shopping.
Other times, however, it is equally important to throw all adulty things out the window and act like a kid.
This is exactly what Jeb and I did last weekend. The weather was absolutely perfect, and we had nothing super pressing to take care of, so we used this as an excuse to have some fun. How do two almost 40-year-olds kick back and pretend they don’t have a care in the world for a few hours? Go-karts and Frisbee golf.
Technically, we started our weekend at Moonshine on Friday evening. After too many months of being shut down by Rona, Moonshine is finally back and they are serving food. My dear sweet friend, Gen Robles and her company, Boards. (period included), have teamed up with Moonshine to serve up delicious charcuterie boards to snack on while enjoying an adult beverage or two. I know how good they are because we had one and it was yum. The one we got included this sweet, crunchy, toasty bread thing that was to die for. The truth is that I could not be more proud of Gen. She took her COVID “board”-om and turned it into something everyone can enjoy. Boards. You can also find her on Facebook or at Gulf Breeze Winery.
The following day, we decided to really kick our inner-children into gear with Frisbee golf in Riverside Park. Back when everything started shutting down, we bought two sets of Frisbees with the intention of using them as a way to get out of the house when there was nothing else to do. Then summer came, and it was a million degrees outside and the idea of sweating to death in the park while simultaneously getting eaten by mosquitos suddenly sounded far less intriguing. So, last weekend was our first perfect weather weekend to finally try it out. Now, if you know me, then you know I’m not particularly sporty. I was a dancer my whole life, but I’m pretty sure the phrase “throws like a girl” is actually referring to me. As it turns out, I also throw a Frisbee like a girl, and it is a blast. Even though a par 4 takes me about 14 throws, we still had so much fun we went back the next day to play again. It really is a great way to get outdoors, get some exercise and have a good laugh.
But, if sports are just not your jam, I also highly recommend go-karting. Jeb is a car guy and loves to drive. I, on the other hand, enjoy driving about as much as any other non-car fanatic person. Go-kart driving is way better. As we headed to Outlaw Pass, I was skeptical. How much fun can driving in circles be? Turns out, a lot. We ran four races, and I could have kept going. There is something therapeutic about knocking a bunch of teenagers out of your way because they don’t know how to drive, and you have been doing it for 25 years.
The truth is, you never know what next week will bring and being an adult is something I haven’t yet figured out how to reverse. We all have bills and jobs and kids and stress. If you can find a minute to set all that aside and just escape, then do it. Enjoy a cocktail, throw a Frisbee, beat your husband at a race. You only live once.
