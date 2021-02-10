From extravagant and sparkly to savory and scrumptious, there are always gifts to appease every taste and pocketbook on Valentine’s Day.
Fried chicken
Moo-Moo’s; 3701 N. Ben Wilson St. or 709 S. Moody St.
Fried chicken can make your loved ones reminisce about all of their happiest days on Valentine’s Day. Whether it was a bucket on the beach or dinner on a school night, it’s just utter crispy, crunchy, juicy happiness. Think of the local fried-chicken king — Moo-Moo’s. Yes, the fried batter that engulfs the chicken is a reminder of how much love exists in your relationship. Don’t hesitate to remind your loved one of that. Eight pieces of mixed fried chicken costs under $15.
Doughnuts
Charlie’s Donuts; 1406B E. Rio Grande St.
Sunday has always been a doughnut day. Now, Sunday is Valentine’s Day. Start the morning with a sweet, airy pastry from Charlie’s Donuts. It’s the perfect way to get rid of that groggy feeling in one fell swoop. Glazed or chocolate-topped. Cinnamon twists. Strawberry-filled. There’s an assortment of sugary indulgences. Don’t deprive your half-asleep loved one of the pleasure of a good wake-up doughnut. A mixed dozen costs less than $8.
Banana splits
Dairy Treet; 3808 N. Laurent St.
Sweets are synonymous with Valentine’s Day. Where can you get that one old-fashioned ice-cream dessert that generations of people have enjoyed on those special date nights? The 50s-style, drive-up Dairy Treet with its friendly and warm staff is the coolest place. As you pull your 21st-century vehicle into a spot at the flirty, old establishment, order a banana split and remember that some of the best moments in the collective past of Victoria relationships happened there. The scrumptious dessert costs less than $5.
Russell Stover chocolates
H-E-B; 1505 E. Rio Grande St. or 6106 N. Navarro St.
Who doesn’t like to break open a heart-shaped, foil-covered box of scrumptious chocolates? H-E-B carries Russell Stover boxes of candy covered in everything from paper to foil to velvet, and the chocolates provide a regular game of chocolate roulette. From milk to dark chocolate with fillings that range from chewy to gushy, the chocolates in their fitting box are a constant reminder of the surprises that love brings into our lives. An assortment of chocolates in a 10-ounce red foil heart-shaped box runs around $10.
Cocoa bombs, cupcakes, pies, dinners
Vela Farms on the Square; 221 S. Main St.
Cozy up with your loved one with homemade hot cocoa bombs from Vela Farms. Just drop the heart-shaped chocolate bomb filled with cocoa into a glass of warm milk and voila! The two flavors are chocolate and strawberry with chocolate, and they range in price from $6.95 to $8.95 each. For those who need a break from the kitchen routine on this special day, pick up a prepared casserole — either fresh or frozen. Chicken pot pie, Italian meat lasagna and chicken spaghetti are among the offerings, and the popular family-size container feeds three to four people for $19.95. Side dishes that feed two to three people for $9.95 include rosemary potatoes, yellow squash and mixed vegetables. And save room for the rest. Cupcake flavors include red velvet, carrot, strawberry cream and chocolate cream, and they can be packaged with pretty ribbons for $3 each. Also $3 are the mini cherry pies with heart crust designs. Mmmm! For those who want to come bearing more gifts, baskets with desserts, jellies, pancake mixes and Texas trash, among other snacks available for purchase in the store, can be put together especially for your loved one.
Jewelry and giftware
Deutsch and Deutsch; 6007 Zac Lentz Parkway
Gold necklaces with diamond heart-shaped pendants will bowl over even that most discerning special someone. These tributes to love start at $460 and always sell well around Valentine’s Day. Another tried-and-true jewelry staple perfect for the lovers’ holiday is a pair of diamond stud earrings that start around $500. For the more creative soul, gemwater bottles, which are clear, glass water bottles with different kinds of gemstones inside of them, have healing properties. They start at $78. An array of giftware with a botanical flair by Michael Aram might also fit the bill. His creations range from wooden bowls, serving utensils and marble cheese boards to photo frames, candles and jewelry trinket trays. His candles with ornate tops that flood the room with lovely fragrance start at $70. Replacement candles are $40.
Candy gift boxes
Sweet Occasions; 2910 N. Laurent St.
For that special someone with a sweet tooth, variety is the spice of life with this candy extravaganza. Cotton candy, gourmet truffles, heart-shaped jelly beans, taffy and more. No two gift boxes full of an assortment of candy are exactly the same. These unique sources of sweetness run $45 or $30 in advance, and Sweet Occasions delivers the gift boxes free of charge within the city limits. A limited number of these one-of-a-kind treats are available so order soon.
Fudge, chocolate-dipped strawberries, sugar cookies
Sweet Foutainz Bakery; 5805 John Stockbauer Drive
Think sugar rush, and give the gift of yummy, chocolatey fudge for $14 per pound. For a hint of romance, the bakery is selling heart-shaped fudge in two sizes. The personal size is $4 and the large size is $34.99. And no Valentine’s Day is complete without at least one chocolate-dipped strawberry per person for $2 each. The sugar cookies are baked in love-inspired shapes, as well, for the special holiday. Pick up a half-dozen cookies shaped like hearts and lips for $5.99.
Flowers
Devereux Gardens; 1313 N. Navarro St.
For the romantic soul with a passion for fresh-cut flowers, select a seasonal red or pink or spring mixed flower arrangement starting at $50 and have it delivered to that special someone for an additional $10. The stargazer lilies or roses start at $75 for a half-dozen and $120 for a dozen. Gift baskets for gals and guys offer a mixture of sweet and savory snacks for $50. For safety, curbside pick-up is available this year. Smaller arrangements that are easier on the pocketbook can be picked out in person in the shop. They start at $35. Add Mylar balloons with loving messages and images for $5.99 each.
