As it turns out, some things never change. Case in point … I grew up here. When I was a child, I spent my afternoons riding bikes around my neighborhood with my friends. When I was a teenager, I spent my days either hanging at my friends’ houses and wandering around the mall as a group. For hours. With no money. The mall was a symbol of freedom. Our parents knew we were stuck inside one building and, without the ability to drive, were not likely to go anywhere else. They felt like we were reasonably safe, and we felt like we were super grown up.
Flash forward 20 plus years and I am dropping my own teenager at the very same mall to hang out with her friends. Three teenage girls with $11 between them wandering around giggling over boys and looking at clothes they can’t afford and bam, just like that, history is repeating itself. This exact scenario occurred this past weekend.
Normally, Jeb and I don’t stick around once we know she has located her friends, but we had some time to kill so we also wandered around for a while. It has been a minute since I’ve had the time to just peruse the mall. Doing our best to not look like we were following the kids, we ducked into Spencer’s. I remember that store growing up and how it always seemed like we were doing something we weren’t supposed to any time we went inside. It’s also possible my mother explicitly told me I wasn’t allowed to go in. I can’t quite remember. I will say that if the wide variety of “massagers” currently on display in the very back of the store was available when I was a teenager, then I totally get my mom’s consternation.
At that point we had lost sight of the girls, so we went to look at fun things like shoes and home goods. The funny thing was that over the next 45 minutes or so, we ran into no less than 4 other sets of teenage girls that at first glance we thought was our trio. We came to the conclusion that they must all be part of the same network that allows them to organize themselves in groups of 3’s so as to confuse any parent trying to keep an eye on their own kid. We are talking “Thomas Crown Affair” level organization.
Just kidding. What we actually learned was that in some ways, kids are no different today than they were when we were young. They may have smart phones and social media and just about everything else at their fingertips, but sometimes the most fun you can have is actually spending time with other humans, even when you aren’t really doing anything at all.
