"Matilda the Musical," a production by Theatre Victoria that was planned for later this month, has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Michael Teer, executive director of Theatre Victoria, said the city could not make an exception to Gov. Greg Abbott’s 10-person restriction for gatherings.
“Really and truly, working with the city has been great. There was just no way to get around the 10-person rule,” Teer said. “For the safety of the audience and the actors, we felt like the outdoor venue would not be able to provide that safety. It is the right decision for the safety of the community.”
The Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts also was not a good option because social distancing would not allow for the necessary number of people in the audience and extra performances were not an option, he said.
“Adding extra performances is not easy because we have to have the royalties for the extra performances and the actors have to be available for the extra performances,” he said.
Those who have already purchased tickets can either donate the money to Theatre Victoria, move the ticket to another show in the new season or get a refund by calling 361-576-6277. The theater also will be reaching out to those individuals.
“We make our money because of ticket sales so when we can’t do shows we don’t make money,” Teer said. “We are going to take a financial hit. It’s not going to close us down, but now more than ever, we need the support of the community. Every donation is going to go a long way for us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.