Judy Appelt stretched her measuring tape around Emily Castillo, 31, pastry chef and co-owner of Callisto Culinary, and noted her proportions for a custom-made 2019 Hallettsville Kolache Fest Queen apron.
Appelt has been making the white, ruffly aprons trimmed with red ric-rac for five years. When she finished her sewing, the bib was stitched with Castillo’s title over a large, thickly embroidered Kolache Fest logo.
Castillo made two batches of kolaches from scratch before settling on the recipe that earned her the title of Kolache Queen for the 25th annual Hallettsville Kolache Fest on Saturday.
Which type of kolache is your favorite?
“A friend suggested that I try out, so I submitted my application,” Castillo said. “I am hesitant doing things that are very traditional. Everyone has been eating kolaches for years and years, and they have a particular way, and I wanted to make sure I did it properly.”
She tweaked a kolache dough recipe from the library of a former co-worker’s Czech pastry instructor. Castillo wanted a filling that was “approachable but a little different,” and she decided on peach, blueberry and ginger. She made a couple of test batches before finding the perfect recipe.
“Getting the dough right is the hardest part because humidity, temperature, time and the type of flour affect the outcome,” said Castillo, who has been baking pastries professionally for 10 years. “I know how to make bread and that helped me to figure it out.”
Kolaches are a special type of bread, and baking bread is challenging despite relatively few ingredients: flour, water, yeast and salt, she said.
“I like the challenge of bread because it’s different every time,” she said.
She was not happy the first time, so she used a different type of yeast and added a tad more sugar the second time – and voilà.
She delivered a dozen of her kolaches to the Hallettsville Chamber of Commerce before one of its board meetings, and the board members tasted the entries and selected hers.
“The board members do the taste-testing, and they have no idea who enters the contest,” said Jennifer Gilliam, who works for the chamber of commerce. “They pick the winner.”
Kolache Queen candidates must be age 25 or older, and they must reside in Lavaca County.
Castillo will don her special apron and ride in the morning parade in downtown Hallettsville as the 2019 Kolache Queen. At 3:30 p.m., she will demonstrate kolache-making at the festival under the pavilion at KC Hall, and she also will give a tutorial on making cinnamon rolls.
“The demonstration will be fun, but I’m a little nervous talking in front of people,” Castillo said. “Friends will come and that helps me not be as nervous, and Mom will be there cheering loudly.”
Castillo grew up eating kolaches but had only made them a few times before entering the contest. She intends to continue baking them because “breakfast is always fun.” Tillie’s Cafe in Hallettsville sells her baked goods, including muffins, banana bread, cookies and kolaches.
Born in Michigan, Castillo is of Czech and German descent on her mother’s side of the family. Castillo’s family in Houston owned property in Hallettsville for 140 years but only visited a few times each year until recently. Castillo’s mother built a house on the property, and Castillo and her husband, Michael Castillo, also a chef, moved to Hallettsville in March 2018 and built an event center on the property. The center is outfitted with a commercial kitchen and an apartment where the couple lives. Also on the property is a bed and breakfast, the Guest House at Twin Oaks Ranch, listed on the Airbnb website.
“It’s nice to be near my family and be on the ranch,” she said.
Kolache Fest will feature a carnival by Twisted Amusement Thursday through Sunday and an entertaining lineup of live musical performances on Saturday.
Other events include a car show, barbecue cook-off, “42” domino tournament, horseshoe and washer tournaments and kolache-eating contest. Children can enjoy face-painting and train rides. Ten food vendors will sell sausage and sauerkraut, hamburgers, stuffed baked potatoes and chopped beef and pulled pork sandwiches. Fair food will include kettle corn, funnel cakes, shaved ice and more. Almost 60 arts and crafts vendors will sell homemade wreaths, handmade metal signs and other home decor; custom T-shirts made onsite and other apparel; and an assortment of other homemade crafts. Victoria College’s nursing program will offer free blood pressure checks.
Based on attendance at past festivals, Gilliam expects 2,000 to 3,000 people to attend.
“It’s interesting because I have tattoos, and I don’t look like the typical person, I guess,” Castillo said. “Stuff is changing out here – younger people are moving in, and that had a little bit to do with our choosing to start our business here, and we appreciate that they have accepted us and helped us to grow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.