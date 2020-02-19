Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St.
MUSIC
Charity Concert Series: Moe Bandy and Janie Fricke
7:30 p.m. Thursday
Crossroads Strings Concert
7:30 p.m. March 2
Charity Concert Series: TG Sheppard and Kelly Lang
7:30 p.m. March 13
THEATER
“Sister Act”
Presented by Theatre Victoria on Feb. 7-9 and 13-16
“Disney’s Frozen Jr.”
Presented by Theatre Victoria on March 26-29
“Certifiably Yours”
Presented by Theatre Victoria April 23-26
DANCE
“Cinderella”
Presented by the Victoria Ballet Theatre on March 7 and March 8
SPEAKER
Natasha Verma
Presented by Victoria College Lyceum Series on April 7
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.