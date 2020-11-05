The Moulton Chamber of Commerce will host Mingle on Main, a Wine Walk and Street Dance, from 5:30 p.m. to midnight Dec. 12.
The Wine Walk is from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at the gazebo. Guests will also pick up a wine glass and a map at the gazebo. The free street dance featuring the Southpaw Band will be from 9 p.m. to midnight. Guests are encouraged to bring their own bottles and chairs.
For more information, visit the chamber’s Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.