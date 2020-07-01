The Museum of the Coastal Bend will offer two Family Discovery Days this summer.
On July 18, Family Discovery Day: Wonderful Weather will provide children and their parents with opportunities for hands-on learning about clouds and wind.
They will create a cloud in a jar and pick up a pre-packaged kit to make a wind speed monitor at home, said Amanda Lanum, education coordinator.
“They will learn about weather patterns and how clouds form,” Lanum said. “And they will create a wind gauge to see how windy it is at home.”
On Aug. 8, Family Discovery Day: Fun Science will have children making butterflies from coffee filters as well as different types of paper airplanes. At 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., an explosion of Diet Coke and Mentos will take place on the front lawn.
“We will cover different topics about butterflies and color studies, why reactions happen between Diet Coke and Mentos, and aerodynamics with six of seven airplane patterns – what works for them and what doesn’t,” Lanum said.
Parents can explore with their children through the special projects but also through the permanent exhibits that cover Texas history. All of the Discovery Day educational activities can be duplicated for those who want to continue the learning at home, she said.
Guidelines for in-person visits include face coverings, temperature checks and health screenings for visitors, volunteers and employees. A disinfectant station is at the museum’s entrance, and high-touch areas are cleaned frequently. Occupancy limits and social distancing guidelines are observed, as well.
“I like our Family Discovery Days because the projects get kids in the museum doing some really fun activities,” Lanum said. “All kinds of families and kids come through all throughout the year.”
