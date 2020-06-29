The Museum of the Coastal Bend will host several events throughout the summer and fall.
Family Discovery Day: Wonderful Weather
- July 18, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Free discovery activities for the entire family available with pay-what-you-want admission.
Outreach Exhibit: “Can You Dig It? Archaeology in the Coastal Bend”
- Victoria City Hall, 105 W. Juan Linn St., Victoria
- On display beginning July 23.
- From the early peoples of the Coastal Bend to the French explorers that voyaged on “La Belle,” the historical inhabitants of Texas left behind many clues about their lives. The outreach exhibit explores the archaeological process that has unearthed more than 13,000 years of Texas history. Visit the exhibit and discover how the Coastal Bend Archaeological Logistics Team (CoBALT) methodically excavates artifacts at the dig site, and how they process these relics in the museum’s Public Archaeology Lab.
Family Discovery Day: Fun Science
- Aug. 8, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Free discovery activities for the entire family available with pay-what-you-want admission.
Temporary Exhibit: “Coronavirus at the Coastal Bend”
- Members reception: Aug. 13
- Public opening: Friday, Aug. 14
- The exhibit tells the stories of the community through first-hand accounts, contributed photos and videos. This exhibit is organized in partnership with the Victoria Advocate – Emree Weaver, chief photographer, and with Bria Woods, executive producer-digital at The Victoria Television Group. The exhibit will be on display through Jan. 23, 2021.
Lunch & Learn: “Coronavirus at the Coastal Bend”
- Sept. 10, noon – 1 p.m.
- Heather Para, MCB exhibits manager, visits with contributors to the temporary exhibit, “Coronavirus at the Coastal Bend.” Together, they explore exhibit topics and images that capture the Coastal Bend’s response to the pandemic. Admission to this event is free. Attendees are invited to bring a brown bag lunch and join the discussion in-person or virtually, as circumstances allow.
Lunch & Learn: “Can You Dig It?”
- Oct. 8, noon – 1 p.m.
- Archaeology lab volunteers and staff discuss the importance of the archaeological process as demonstrated in the museum’s outreach exhibit, “Can You Dig It?,” on display beginning July 23 at Victoria City Hall. Admission to this event is free. Attendees are invited to bring a brown bag lunch and join the discussion in-person or virtually, as circumstances allow.
Lunch & Learn: LaSalle & Fort St. Louis
- Nov. 10, noon – 1 p.m.
- Hear from members of the Coastal Bend Archaeological Logistics Team (CoBALT), who began working together 17 years ago during the excavation of the Fort St. Louis site and who now volunteer in the museum’s Public Archaeology Lab. They share their experiences, knowledge and preservation efforts. Admission to this event is free. Attendees are invited to bring a brown bag lunch and join the discussion in-person or virtually, as circumstances allow.
Holiday Artisans Market
- Dec. 3, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Shop unique, handcrafted products created by regional artisans and makers. Free admission and open to the public.
