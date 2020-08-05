The Museum of the Coastal Bend will kick off “Coronavirus at the Coastal Bend” with a YouTube video that walks viewers through the exhibit on Aug. 13. The exhibit will then open to the public on Aug. 14 during museum hours.
The exhibit is mainly a series of panels with photos provided by Emree Weaver, chief photographer for the Victoria Advocate. Bria Woods, executive producer-digital at the Victoria Television Group, provides the video.
“It’s mainly photos with some text talking about how this has affected life in the Coastal Bend and how we as a community have adapted to accommodate that,” said Heather Para, exhibits and collections manager for the museum. “It’s a positive-oriented exhibit that provides a snapshot into what life in the Coastal Bend is like during a pandemic.”
The exhibit shows how the community as a whole has done as well as one can expect during a situation out of its control, Para continued.
The photographs show families changing their lives and adapting to the current situation whether it is homeschooling their children, working from home or changing the way they do business to keep their doors open.
The exhibit will remain open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday until Jan. 23. Masks and social distancing will be required, and temperatures will be taken at the door. The museum is operating at a governor-mandated limited capacity, and sanitation stations are set up throughout the museum.
“The whole point of this is so the community can see themselves reflected in the images and stories,” Para said. “This is not the story of some distant place. These are our stories.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.