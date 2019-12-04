Art can offer a window into the lives of others. In Victoria, “The Road So Far,” an exhibit at the Five Points Contemporary Museum of Art, will provide a whole house.
The exhibit will feature the work of two artists, Travis Whitfield, of Keachi, La., and Jesse Lott, of Houston. Together, the artists’ bodies of work represent more than a century of artistry reflective of their deep roots in the two Southern states.
“Jesse and Travis both convey an intensity of focus and empathy for their subjects,” said Maurice Roberts, the chief curator for the Five Points Museum. “They bring contrasting sensibilities and techniques, yet each manage to communicate the drive, passion, power and struggle of life – Jesse more in an urban capacity and Whitfield in a rural setting.”
A full-size, three-room shotgun house constructed inside the museum will serve as the backdrop for Whitfield’s color photographs taken in Louisiana in the early 1970s. The house also will contain artifacts from the area, some of which are pictured in the photographs.
Although Whitfield’s primary medium is watercolor, a group of African-American gentlemen living in Keachi inspired him to shoot the series of photographs. The men were mostly retired sharecroppers who congregated around a local store built in 1848.
“I couldn’t get them to pose for me at first. I was this guy from Houston with long hair and a beard, and they didn’t trust me,” Whitfield said. “It took three years for them to get to know me. I painted landscapes around town and their houses.”
Whitfield grew close to all of them, and in the end, even helped care for some of them.
“It was so bad when they passed away, to get that close to people,” Whitfield said.
Houses of the “shotgun” variety have exterior and interior doors that line up from front to back. So when a deer circles around the back of the house, the homeowner can shoot the deer from the front— through the house, Whitfield said. The long, narrow shotgun house, which was introduced in Louisiana in the early 19th century, serves as an ideal setting for the exhibit because the artifacts are from the houses that belonged to the deceased men in the photographs.
A scene from one of the old photographs is recreated on the front porch of the shotgun house with the actual items. A large shard of broken mirror where Ward Barnes shaved most mornings hangs on the wall next to an over-sized white thermometer. A wire clothes hanger and a white rag hang from a nearby line stretched across the porch. The old photograph hangs near the recreated scene.
Inside the house, a bud vase with a couple of plastic flowers sits atop a doily on a short knick knack table. The vase is filled with water.
“Every time Ward would go to a variety store he would buy these plastic flowers, and so he had water in the vase,” Whitfield said.
“What are you doing watering this?” Whitfield remembered asking him.
“See there Travis, that’s how much you know about things,” Whitfield recalled Barnes saying. “Water makes everything pretty.”
Barnes’ kitchen is recreated in the back room of the house with belongings that were integral to his day-to-day existence. They include his cast-iron kettle atop his old stove and his fly swatter hanging over a complimentary wall calendar from Winnfield Life Insurance Co.
The exhibit also features two videos, one 30 minutes and the other an hour, of audio recordings of the African-American gentlemen coordinated with a series of still photos.
“The language gets tough with lots of the ‘N’ word, but I didn’t want to do away with it, that’s the way they talked,” Whitfield said. “They used the ‘N’ word against each other all the time, and I didn’t want to edit all that out.”
Hundreds of photographs of Whitfield’s friends were packed away for 36 years in his studio. More than 40 of his photos, featuring about 30 people, will be on display in the Victoria show through May 24.
The exhibition also will feature a new series of about 100 of Lott’s pen and ink drawings and at least 12 of his wood, metal and paper sculptures. The separate disciplines come from separate inspirations, and each inspiration is based on the materials and composition, Lott said.
“Over the years, I have seen attempts to categorize Jesse Lott as a folk artist, as a collage artist, or some other defining category, but the works in this exhibition really show how he transcends easy labeling,” Roberts said. ”From his sculptures to his drawings, these works show the depth of his artistic process and vision.”
Lott’s drawings explore the process of using line, shape and shadow to create the illusion of form. Four large and 36 medium pen and ink drawings will be featured alongside bundles of his smaller drawings.
Lott described the drawing process — It starts with a dot, the most minimal notation, and extends to become a line. The line moves around, crosses back on itself, becomes shape and starts to resemble something called image, or the illusion of form.
The two-dimensional form always is illusionary, while the three-dimensional form is real, he said. Sculpture does in space what line does on paper.
“His representational figures are taken from nature and the urban environment,” Roberts said of Lott’s sculptures. “Jesse Lott’s work has been called Urban Frontier Art, and in that context, he has used repurposed and recycled materials found in the urban environment almost exclusively for his sculptures. He has described the figures as those he has seen on the streets around his Fifth Ward neighborhood. Really, to me, his work embodies the archetype of urban life and nature.”
An opening day reception will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Light refreshments will be served. Grammy-winning zydeco artist Chubby Carrier and the Bayou Swamp Band will perform. Admission to the museum is always free.
“They both have the ability to make beautiful, powerful work,” said Ann Harithas, the exhibit’s curator and the museum’s founder and executive director. ”They reference and go beyond their ethnic and spiritual origins.”
