The Nave Museum's next exhibit, “Beyond the Backdoor,” will feature works of art by Rockport artist Carol Koutnik.
Fifty-six paintings will be on display and will include oil paintings and graphite drawings. Thirteen pieces are owned by collectors of her work, and the remaining pieces will be available to purchase from Koutnik, according to a news release from the museum.
The exhibit opens to the public Nov. 6 and runs through Dec. 20.
More than 20 years ago, Koutnik arrived in Rockport as a well-practiced, plein-air watercolor painter after moving and traveling extensively in the United States, Europe and the Middle East. Portability of the medium gave her the opportunity to visit and closely observe new and changing environments.
Physical injuries forced her to change that active lifestyle. Her backyard, next to her studio, became her enclosed inspiration along with a renewed practice of oil painting. She began to paint close up intricacies of various plant forms by taking photos and manipulating the image in Photoshop until she had new vibrant colors for models from which to paint.
Hurricane Harvey, however, changed her shaded paradise by uprooting several huge oak trees. The tranquil space under a canopy of leaves became a sun-drenched lawn. It did not take long for the altered environment to inspire entirely new gardening ideas. Injuries and hurricanes have brought unpredictability and change, which Koutnik has had to adapt to, and that adaption is the insistence of growth.
As she revises her garden, she also is revising her painting style. She is experimenting with how she applies the paint to the surface of canvas. Even unpainted white areas of canvas express an open expanse that gives sensual lines a place to breathe. Outgrowing the use of manipulated photos, she has discovered her own sensitivity to the beautiful forms of plants. She is reminded of how a gardener experiments with where to plant and how the soil, light, and fertilizer affect the end results.
Koutnik has also visited other gardens for ideas and inspiration. Gardens, for her, are poems of sight. Those poems are what she paints.
The Nave is open from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Nave is closed on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays. Admission to the Nave is always free, and donations are gladly accepted at the door. Memberships are available, call 361-575-8228 to join.
The Nave Museum will be enforcing social distancing and door handles and surfaces will be cleaned frequently. Hand sanitizer will also be available to keep visitors safe. Face coverings are required.
Visit the website at navemuseum.com or follow them on Facebook to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.