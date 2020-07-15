Children can use their creativity while spending more time at home during the pandemic. The Nave Museum is offering free online art classes for children of all ages on Saturdays.
“We are doing the online classes every Saturday in place of the classes offered at the museum before COVID-19,” said Karen Gutierrez, the education coordinator, art teacher, and assistant curator at the Nave. “Art classes help elementary and junior high students with other subjects and cognitive processes.”
The lessons will cover colored pencils, watercolors, oil pastels, chalk pastels, and acrylic paints.
During museum hours, parents can pick up free packets with all of the materials necessary to create art based on the current exhibit, “The Paintings of Royston Nave.”
The packets will include colored pencils or whatever materials are being used, three pieces of artist’s paper and a booklet featuring four of the works in the museum. For the current exhibit, the Facebook Live classes will teach the basics of drawing landscapes and how colored pencils work differently from other mediums.
“Art is a good time. There is no wrong in art. What is it about humans that we want to create art and we respond to art? We are created by a master artist; it’s a form of communication; it’s stress-relieving. Art can tell a story,” Gutierrez said. “Sometimes, if people are upset they can look at a piece of art and get centered again. I believe we are wired to create art.”
Once the works are created, parents can photograph them and post them to the Nave’s Facebook page. Gutierrez will print them, display them in the studio and talk about them during the next class.
“I am also available to do traveling art classes,” Gutierrez said.
Before COVID-19, she offered free art classes at the Boys and Girls Club. She can do the same for schools that do not have art programs depending on the progress of the pandemic.
“I can go to them and give them an art lesson based on whatever they are studying,” she said.
In the meantime, online art classes share the art experience.
“We are trying to figure out what we can do to enhance children’s learning processes involving art during the COVID time frame,” she said.
