The Nave Museum presents “The Paintings of Royston Nave,” featuring oil paintings and drawings.
The majority of the exhibit is from the permanent collection of the Victoria Regional Museum Association. Six paintings from the collection of Mary Carroll McCan, and one owned by Lee Allison will also be displayed.
Royston Nave was born in La Grange and enjoyed a prolific and successful painting career in Texas and New York. He traveled widely, painting and sketching as he went. His primary interests were portraits and landscapes, but also created still life images. In 1931, he suffered a fatal heart attack while visiting his brother in Harlingen. He was only 45 years old.
His wife, Emily (Emma) McFaddin McCan Nave was devastated at his death, and had the Nave Museum built to honor his memory in 1932. For the first few years, his paintings were on display for anyone to see, and later, when the Nave became Victoria’s first library, the portraits continued to grace the walls.
When the Victoria Public Library was built in 1976, Mrs. Nave’s heirs, the McCan family, deeded the building to the city to be used as an art museum for the region, along with the collection of paintings.
The city rented the building to the newly created Victoria Regional Museum Association. In December 2003 the city deeded the property to the museum association.
The paintings traveled to other museums for exhibits over the years, and as a result, got a little travel-worn. For the past three years, the museum association has had the paintings from the permanent collection and frames professionally restored.
The exhibit opens June 19, and runs through Aug. 9. The Nave is open from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and noon- 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Admission to the Nave is always free.
Memberships are available and enable art lovers to attend the Opening Night Preview Shows. Call 361-575-8228 to find out how to join.
The Nave Museum will be enforcing social distancing, and will be frequently cleaning door handles and restroom surfaces. Hand sanitizer will also be available to keep visitors safe.
Face coverings are suggested, but not required at this time.
For more information, visit navemuseum.com, or follow the Nave Museum on Facebook.
