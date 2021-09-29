Nazareth Academy will host its Fall Festival from 10:30 am. to 1 p.m. Sunday at the Victoria Community Center Annex, 2905 E. North St. in Victoria.
To-go turkey-and-dressing dinners, including sides of sweet potatoes, mashed potatoes, green beans and cranberry sauce, will be available for $11 each. Credit card payments will be accepted.
An online auction will be held on the school’s website from Friday to 3 p.m. Sunday. Items will include a wade fishing dream set, a guided redfish fly fishing getaway in Port O’Connor for two, a half-day guided dove hunt for up to five people at the County Line Game Ranch and Lodge, a private weekday party at Club Westerner, a catered party for 20 at Deutsch & Deutsch, four tickets in the All-American Club for the Nov. 20 Texas A&M - Prairie View football game, a two-night stay for up to eight people at Hyatt Wild Oak Ranch, a family portrait session with Amber Elaine Photography, a four-course meal for a party of six at the Victoria Country Club and Sister Ann’s famous chocolate bourbon pecan pie, among numerous other items.
Supporters also can purchase a book of six raffle tickets for $25 on the school’s website for chances to win 25 prizes. The prizes include $500, $200 and $100 Visa gift cards; a Tory Burch Britten slouch purse; one year of Oscar’s Termite & Pest service; a $250 Academy gift card; a $200 Chick-fil-A Party Package; a $150 Target gift card; and a $150 Waterloo fishing rod; among other prizes.
Additionally, turkeys can be adopted on the school’s website for $25 each to offset the expenses associated with providing the Fall Festival dinners.
When the festival originally was planned as an in-person event, the goal was to raise $100,000 for Nazareth Academy, said Lauren Hawes, Parent-Teacher Club president and festival chair. The private, Catholic grade school, which is owned and operated by the Sisters of the Incarnate Word and Blessed Sacrament, depends on fundraisers to help provide a quality Christian education at an affordable cost to parents.
“We’re hoping for the best,” said Hawes. “It costs so much to run a school, and the sisters have done such a good job for so long. We try to help any way we can.”
The money raised by the annual event will be used to provide learning experiences, support resources and staff beyond what the budget provides, and offset the cost of maintaining the facilities, according to a solicitation letter sent by Hawes on behalf of the PTC. In past years, proceeds also have been used to provide scholarships and purchase curriculum materials and sporting equipment.
Those interested in bidding in the auction, purchasing raffle tickets, adopting a turkey or making donations can click on the following link, nazarethacademy.org.
“Come support our students,” Hawes said. “Everything we do, we do for them, to make sure they have a great experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.