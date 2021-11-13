The spirit of Christmas will come to life on the historic square in downtown Hallettsville at the Festival of Lights from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Nov. 27 and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Nov. 28.
During the days, fun-filled activities will entertain children and families, and at 6 p.m. Nov. 27, festival-goers will bask in the glow of 300,000 Christmas lights outlining the Lavaca County Courthouse and surrounding grounds.
This year, the founders of the spectacular Hallettsville Festival of Lights have handed the baton to the younger generation to ensure the 25-year Christmas tradition continues.
In 1996, the imaginative dream of Anna and Daniel Klekar blossomed as planning and designing the lighting extravaganza began. They recruited volunteers and secured generous donations from local businesses and individuals, and the courthouse and grounds were illuminated and decorated in an 1890s theme the following year. Since then, volunteers, who refer to the event as a “gift of love,” have made the festival a reality every year.
“They invite you to celebrate with them the past and enjoy the present so that you might catch a glimpse of your future while you feel the peace, vision the hope, celebrate the joy and share the love of Christmas,” Anna Klekar said.
Michelle and Michael Lanni formed the Saving the Magic of Festival Lights committee and recruited six volunteer board members this year. In August, volunteers began working on the extensive lighting project. About 45 volunteers stepped up to help, and about 15 of those come from LCRA in Bastrop. They donate their time and resources to attach lights to the courthouse’s roofline.
Additional activities for children are part of this year’s program. On Nov. 27, bounce houses, a petting zoo from noon to 4 p.m., and hayrides from 7 to 9 p.m. will add to the fun.
Also, Santa Claus will be coming to town from noon to 4 p.m. for photos with the naughty and nice, so parents should have their cameras handy.
From 3 to 4 p.m., the beloved mascots of Lavaca County will gather for quality time and photo opportunities with the children.
The Kiddie Parade, a longstanding tradition, will start right after the courthouse lighting.
The rest of the family also will find plenty of Christmas cheer on Nov. 27. At 8 a.m., a “Light It Up” workout will start off the day in Hallettsville on a healthy foot. The first 50 people to register will receive a free T-shirt, and the remaining shirts will be available for purchase until sold out.
More than 40 arts and crafts booths will offer an array of everything handmade and homemade, and at least five food vendors will keep festival-goers well fed.
At 1 p.m., Mingle and Jingle will kick off with wine vendors and live music. Preston Pohl, who competed on “The Voice,” will perform from 1 to 3 p.m., and Treble Soul, which appeared on “American Idol,” will perform from 3 to 6 p.m. At 2 p.m., On Pointe dancers will show off their skills. In the evening, the grand Lighted Parade will follow the Kiddie Parade. The Nativity Pageant, complete with live animals, will spread the spirit of Christmas.
On Nov. 28, children will beam with delight during Breakfast with Santa from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Kocian Building. Studio 94 Photography will capture the priceless moments the children enjoy with "Old Rosy Cheeks."
The Magical Snow Day will follow from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Romping in the white fluffy stuff will cost $10 per person or $5 for those ages 1 to 5.
“It’s all about the lights and seeing all the work the volunteers put into making the event happen — the lights turning on at 6 p.m. It’s a wow factor, that number of lights, so many everywhere,” Michelle Lanni said. “Photographers come from all over Texas to take photos of our courthouse.”
