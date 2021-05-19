Well, we survived New Orleans. For those of you who don’t know, Jeb and I went to NOLA for a combo birthday/anniversary celebration. I hadn’t been there since I was 21 and, back then, I don’t think I ever left Bourbon Street. I had a few bucket list items that I had always wanted to do or see, but mostly I just wanted to take a vacation and spend a few carefree days with my husband. Carefree we were and a blast we had. It was the first vacation we have taken since we got married that wasn’t either work-related or family-related. We were, for the first time in a long time, free to do as we pleased.
And we did. In three days, we did Bourbon, Frenchmen and Royal in the French Quarter, then drove over to the Garden District for Cemetery No. 1 and some of the most beautiful houses I have ever seen. It took some time, but we finally found Ann Rice’s house (bucket list), as well as Archie Manning’s. Even I can admit that standing in front of a house where three Super Bowl quarterbacks have lived was pretty impressive. We cruised Magazine Street, made new friends (more on them later) and at one point ended up in Lafitte’s Blacksmith Shop Bar, which also happens to be the oldest continuous bar in America. We bought Faulkner from a bookstore that was once Falkner’s house and stumbled (not literally, ok maybe a little) upon a tiny Dr. Seuss shop with all original Dr. Seuss drawings.
We ate some amazing food and drank way more than we should have, but, hey, we were on vacation. The best part of the trip, though, was that it reminded us there is a whole world out there. It is easy to get stuck in a routine and get comfortable in our surroundings, especially after the last year and a half. It is easy to forget what is important when life can be so hectic and overwhelming. For us, this trip was a giant breath of fresh air after being stuck at home for so long. We were reminded of how much we love traveling together and how much fun we have when we just put our phones down and live. It also served as a great reset for all the things we want and need to accomplish at home.
After three days and an unknown number of vodka/cranberries, I was done. It took me about three days to fully recover but it was worth it. We’ve already made plans for several other trips this summer and are upgrading to an SUV so we can take the dogs along with us. As my husband once said, “Life is both messy and beautiful.” So find what it is that makes you happy and do it.
