There's something magical about the Victoria Ballet Theatre's annual "The Nutcracker" production.
And it's not just the spectacular sets, intricate choreography and inspired performances.
The annual ballet also is a unique opportunity for local community members to create art, share it and enjoy it with one another, said Brenda Serrata Tally, artistic director for the ballet.
"I love Victoria, and I love that we have something like this here," said Tally, adding, "I love the way the whole community gets involved in one way or another."
From Dec. 9-12, the Crossroads will have the chance to attend five performances at the Victoria College Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts, 214 N. Main St. in Victoria. Students will be able to attend four special performances for kids at 9:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Dec. 9 and 10.
About local 2,000 kids are expected to attend those special performances.
And unlike last year, which saw a downsized pandemic version, this year's "Nutcracker" is back to its former glory.
"It's the full 'Nutcracker,'" Tally said.
Originally produced in Russia at the turn of the 20th century, the ballet features music by composer Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky. The ballet arrived in the U.S. with a performance by the San Francisco Ballet in 1944. Since then, it has become rampantly popular as a Christmastime tradition.
This year's Victoria performance was planned and choreographed by Debbe Busby, Victoria Ballet Theatre's founding artistic director.
Many may already be familiar with "The Nutcracker," but Tally said the production in Victoria is special in part because of who participates.
About ⅔ of the cast this year are local community members, and many of those locals are children.
Unlike some other ballets, "The Nutcracker" is special in that it is not only for children but also by children, said Tally. Cast members range from tiny tots to seasoned seniors.
This year, local cast members will be supported by an army of family volunteers who perform all manner of necessary jobs.
Cast members also will get some help from a handful of visiting performers, including guest lead couple Nao Kusuzaki and Rupert Edwards, both of the Houston Ballet, as well as Orlando Canova, of Austin.
"They all fit beautifully on the stage," Tally said.
Tally was once one of those children, performing in the premier production more than 35 years ago.
Although Tally has left Victoria at times in her life, she has always made it back. These days, she said she is proud not only to have a home in not only Victoria but also the Victoria Ballet Theatre.
"I feel lucky to be a part of it," she said.
