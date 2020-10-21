This past Sunday, Jeb and I were in the car on the way to some friend’s house to watch the Texans lose (again) when I mentioned that I wanted to adopt a duck. Without a moment’s hesitation, Jeb agreed. It wasn’t until I started explaining how much the ducks were and when the race took place that he looked at me with a bewildered expression.
Jeb: “I thought you wanted to adopt a real duck!”
Me: “And you just agreed to adopting an actual duck without batting an eye?”
Jeb: “I mean, when it comes to animals, nothing you say shocks me anymore.”
I have the best husband. That being said, I was not considering adopting a real duck, but rather a plastic duck for the Victoria Duck Safari. What is a duck safari you ask? It’s a fundraiser brought to us by the Victoria Symphony Society.
Basically, you can adopt little, plastic ducks starting at $5 a duck and, on Nov. 7, thousands of adopted ducks will be released at Pebble Beach in Riverside Park to race down the Guadalupe. The first three ducks to the finish line will win Visa gifts cards and the proceeds will go to local nonprofit agencies, such as Adopt-A-Pet, The Texas Zoo, Meals on Wheels, and a ton of other organizations. To adopt a duck, go tovictoriaducksafari.com. The race begins at noon.
Now, if you are an early riser like myself and are looking for something fun to do on your Saturday morning that isn’t going to H-E-B, then I would like to suggest “Cars and Coffee” downtown. Thanks to Rona, this event has been put on hold for the last few months, but they are finally getting it back up and running. “C&C,” brought to you by the Crossroads Cruisers Car Club, is a really fun way to get out of the house, enjoy a great breakfast from Vela Farms, and see some cool cars. It’s basically just a bunch of unique cars, both new and old, lined up downtown for everyone to see. I’m not even a car person (despite my husband’s best efforts) but it is pretty neat to walk down to the square and see a bunch of antique cars. It is certainly not something you see every day. This event is free to the public and goes from 8:30 a.m. to noonish.
I know we have all been stuck at home for what seems like forever, but things are finally beginning to get back to “normal” and it’s time to get out of the house. Both of these events are outside and perfect for social distancing. They are also great ways to support our community. Now if you will excuse me, I have to start making my list of animals I’d like to add to our family because, whether he knows it or not, Jeb has officially opened a door that cannot be ignored.
