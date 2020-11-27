Peaches and Tortilla will host a holiday shopping event to “sleigh your Christmas list away” from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.
“We really love hosting things for the community,” said Lascena Lee Simmons, owner of the boutique. “This is something for the local community to come together and get in the spirit of Christmas.”
Vendor pop-ups at the event will include ASB Photography with whimsical Santa photo sessions, the Flower Bed, Cotton and Curls Bows, Harco at Home, Sunshine and Sisterhood, Boards and Seven Hearts Design. The photo sessions must be booked prior to the event by messaging 361-649-0262.
The boutique, 503 W. Stayton Ave., will be filled with enchanted ornaments, accessories, gifts and apparel for all. Gingerbread cookie kits, flower bouquets and charcuterie boards will be among the offerings.
“It’s really important to support mamma-owned and women-owned businesses,” Simmons said. “It’s important to embrace that and cheer each other on.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.