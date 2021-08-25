People will pile their sturdy, disposable plates high with 2-ounce samplings from almost 20 restaurants at Taste of the Town, a fundraiser for Perpetual Help Home, on Sunday at the Victoria Community Center.
The participating restaurants will include Texas Roadhouse, Noot’s Thai Kitchen, Ventura’s Tamales, Mumphord’s Place BBQ, Sweet Fountainz Bakery and Yamato Victoria, among others.
Tina Fuentez, owner of Sweet Fountainz Bakery, purchased Halepaska’s Bakery in June 2020. Rather than offering old favorites like thumbprints and cake, she will introduce some of the bakery’s new offerings at Taste of the Town, including a decorated sugar cookie; chicken spaghetti, which is offered as a special on Thursdays in the restaurant and through the catering service; and cake pops, which she started selling just before Christmas.
Fuentez said that after she learned about Taste of the Town, an employee, who attended the event two years ago, shared that it was amazing.
“You pay a set amount and get samples from all over the place, plus it helps a local nonprofit, so I knew it was something I wanted to do,” Fuentez said. “With COVID this past year, a lot of nonprofits did not get to have fundraisers like this, so I hope it’s a great turnout for them.”
The event will open to those with $40 VIP tickets at 5 p.m. and those with $20 general admission tickets at 5:30 p.m. At the time of this interview, only 21 VIP tickets still were available for purchase. Children under the age of 5 will be admitted free with a guardian but must share the guardian’s plate. Music will be provided by John Paul Ortiz from 5 to 8 p.m.
“It’s definitely unique. There’s no other place or time in this town where people can try this many different food vendors in one place,” said Bethany Castro, executive director of Perpetual Help Home. “It’s a big draw. We have a little bit from everywhere, and for $20 a ticket, it’s less than what they would pay for one full-size plate at some of these places.”
This year, the home has rented the community center dome and annex for the event, so there will be two entrances and two lines. Last year, there was a single line into the dome. Attendees can go back for seconds when they like something they have sampled, so they should not discard their plates, Castro said.
Perpetual Help Home is a transitional home for women that provides a safe place where they can do the hard work necessary to get back on their feet, Castro said. Founded first as a ministry in 1995, the first home opened in 1997. The home has been located at its current location since 2002, and the organization celebrated its 25th anniversary in December 2020.
“The ladies who live with us are homeless for a variety of reasons, and we put a large emphasis on getting them back into the workforce, and helping them save and manage money,” Castro said.
The average resident stays for about four months. However, there have been a few cases where the women have needed to stay from one-and-a-half to two years to overcome difficult hurdles in their lives.
“There is no end date as long as they are progressing. We do quarterly goal checks with them,” Castro said. “When they reach the end of their goal list, we create an exit plan to think about the next step for them and to make sure they are ready for that.”
A 38-year-old resident of Perpetual Help Home, who remains anonymous because she is a victim of domestic violence, has lived there for just over two months. She said those who work at the home opened their arms to her and her 6-year-old son with 24/7 support. The home encouraged her to put God first, added structure to her life and helped her secure employment and childcare.
“I came very broken, and my son was even broken,” she said. “Being there has lifted both of our spirits. It’s a great support system. They make sure you don’t stay stuck or fall back.”
The home has helped her to regain her confidence as a woman, a woman of God and a mother, she said.
“They are awesome women with an awesome program,” she said. “Some can’t handle it because they think it is too strict, but it’s all for our best interest. God knew what he was doing when he picked those women to run the place.”
With 368 attendees, the first Taste of the Town event in 2019, raised $15,138 for Perpetual Help Home. The money raised was used to fuel the home’s operations. The pandemic put a damper on plans for a 2020 event, but this year, Castro hopes to raise $20,000 for the home.
