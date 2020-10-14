ISO, aperture and shutter speed. These are three of the important camera settings that photographer Jim Payne, 81, teaches in his beginner and intermediate photography classes at the Victoria Art League.
Payne, who grew up in Azle, started taking photographs in high school. His friend had a darkroom in his house where he learned the ropes. He took photos for insurance companies, weddings and even a funeral. In college at North Texas State University, now the University of North Texas, he was a yearbook and newspaper photographer and worked for the Denton Record-Chronicle as a photographer and sports reporter.
After college, he taught graphic arts, photography, offset printing, English and journalism for five years in Corpus Christi. He also was the yearbook sponsor. He moved to Victoria to coach and teach at Crain Intermediate School. He taught industrial arts such as woodworking and metalworking. He also taught at Patti Welder Middle School before he moved to Victoria High School where he taught industrial arts and computer applications for about 30 years.
After his retirement, he taught photography to sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students at Trinity Episcopal School for three years. He also plunged back into his passion for photography, specifically photographing nature. For the last 15 years, his favorite subjects have been birds.
Payne is a member of the Victoria Art League and the Victoria Photography Club. His mentors have been Larry Ditto, Ruth Hoyt, Joe McDonald and Jim Feig. He also admires the work of well-known bird photographer Arthur Morris.
“I took my first workshop with Larry Ditto, a McAllen nature photographer, at Bosque Del Apache National Wildlife Refuge in New Mexico, and I was hooked. I took pictures of sandhill cranes, snow geese and other birds,” Payne said. “I knew what I needed to do.”
Payne loves to be in nature, and he enjoys the challenge of photographing birds. He has taken his photographs in the Rio Grande Valley, New Mexico, Alaska and Rockport, among other places. He sometimes gets as close as 20 or 30 feet away from the birds using his telephoto lens.
“When it comes time to really get down to serious business, I like to do birds,” he said. “Birds are nervous creatures so they don’t stay on a limb long. You can’t just say pose here or there. And it’s a challenge to take photos of their flight.”
Payne shoots color photos to capture the beautiful colors of the birds’ feathers. He enjoys learning about the various birds’ habits, such as feeding and nesting. He photographs birds as small as hummingbirds and as large as whooping cranes.
“I’m amazed at their color, how they live, how they feed, where they nest, their habits,” he said. “God created all of these creatures to enjoy and that’s what I do. I stand back and say, ‘Wow, what a creation.’”
Payne has been teaching at the Victoria Art League for about one year. He helps his students get “good exposures and compositions.” He teaches beginners to use the camera properly with lessons in ISO, aperture and shutter speed, among other basic skills.
“If they know how to use those three, they will be able to change for the type of picture they are trying to take,” he said. “They need to know how to adjust the camera to be creative with it. Once they know the mechanics, then they can start thinking of composition.”
Payne said photography is capturing a point in time and taking part in history.
“Whenever you push that shutter, that moment in time, a moment in history that will never happen again, is recorded,” he said. “Nobody will have one like it. To me that’s exciting.”
Payne covers long exposure, street, action, flash, portrait and panoramic photography in his intermediate classes.
“I like to be able to talk to people, to teach them about things I really enjoy,” he said. “When I see them have an aha moment, then we’ve hit a home run. When I see their pictures and how proud they are of their pictures they eventually get to, then there is self-satisfaction.”
Linda Swickheimer, one of Payne’s students, said she just needed a refresher course. So far, she has taken three of his series of five courses. She follows his PowerPoint presentation with the notebook he put together for her.
“It always helps to get ideas. You forget about things,” Swickheimer said. “It’s nice to be able to talk over my notes with somebody.”
During the street photography segment of the class, Swickheimer photographed mufflers and railroad tracks.
“He said it was a nice idea and was most encouraging,” she said.
