We’ve witnessed an enormous outpouring of love and support from people helping their fellow community members during this difficult and uncertain time we’re living in.
Your actions inspired us to create a community bingo card, where each box indicates an act of kindness we can do for each other. Mark off the boxes for each one you complete to make your way to earning a “Bingo” by crossing off 5 in a row (horizontally, vertically or diagonally).
We also encourage readers to share photos doing the various acts indicated in the card. You can submit your photos to VictoriaAdvocate.com/addphoto.
