In 2012, when gunfire erupted during a midnight screening of “The Dark Knight Rises” at Century Aurora 16 Multiplex Theater in Aurora, Colo., Eric Hunter was watching a film in an adjacent theater.
As several bullets pierced the walls and smoke began billowing into his theater, Hunter said he moved down the stairs and opened the door to find two young, injured women standing outside. He pulled them inside the theater and shut the door just as the gunman rounded the corner. Hunter survived the mass shooting that ended with 12 fatalities.
“I don’t want to die. I haven’t done what I want to do, and I want to help people,” Hunter said of the thoughts running through his mind.
Hunter funneled that desire into Malichi O’Shea Edwards, the main character in a television series, “O’Shea,” being shot mainly with an iPhone 11 Pro Max in Port Lavaca.
“I put those ideas into a character, and that is O’Shea. I’ve been developing him for a long time now, and this is the culmination of all that,” Hunter said. “It’s been some kind of journey. It really sparked something inside of me to do something.”
Hunter has been developing the series with his actor partner, Antrone Harris, who plays O’Shea. Together, they own H&H Studios in Houston, and they hope to air their series on Netflix.
“It’s been a challenge on a shoestring budget … we are self-funding the hotels, the lighting crew and the sound crew,” Hunter said, “We are both still working (other jobs).”
Hunter has made a few short films in the action, horror and drama genres while working in marketing. Harris owns a trucking company. They also are launching a tech startup.
“We are making it happen as best we can, staying true to what we believe in, keeping our heads down and moving forward,” Hunter said.
The duo discovered Port Lavaca through social media. William Harris shot video of his hometown, Port Lavaca, and posted the footage to a film board on Facebook. With his cellphone camera, he walked down Colorado Street where he grew up, on the pier over Lavaca Bay, along the house-dotted waterfront and past historical sites. The scenery caught the eye of Hunter.
William Harris said he recognized that his city was a filmmaker’s dream.
“I noticed it was a great backdrop for a show. It has a great vibe; open, giving people; and a bridge coming into the city,” he said. “He saw my videos on Facebook and messaged me.”
Hunter and Antrone Harris were impressed with the possibilities Port Lavaca offered.
“Honestly, the opportunity to be able to shoot there and use the whole city (was the reason we chose the site). That came through William Harris,” Hunter said, “And once we actually looked at the city and saw the possibilities available to us, I was sold and my partner was, too.”
Hunter and Antrone Harris met with city officials.
“The mayor and I met with Antrone Harris and Eric Hunter, and they seem like a nice group of people,” said William DiLibero, Port Lavaca city manager. “It’s a good project they are working on ... with any luck, it will bring some good press to the city, and they will be successful with their project as well.”
Filming is not entirely new to the area. The movie, “Alamo Bay,” which was filmed in the 1980s, brought Ed Harris and Louis Malle to the area, DiLibero said.
“It’s been a long time since we’ve had a film production, so it will be interesting to see what comes of it,” he continued.
Antrone Harris said he has played roles in “Drop Dead Diva” on Lifetime as well as “Fatal Attraction” and “Snapped” on Oxygen.
“I love ‘O’Shea’ because it’s different,” Harris said. “O’Shea is a revolutionary leader, and I’ve never played a role like that before. He’s a combination of a modern-day MLK and Malcolm X.”
At first, O’Shea resorts to violence to fight violence like Malcolm X, Harris said. However, he eventually moves away from that approach and begins relying more on his words and his intellect to bring about change in his community, as Martin Luther King did.
“The mind is a powerful thing,” Harris said. “Once in a while, when his buttons are pushed, he reverts back to his old ways, but he discovers that is not who he is anymore.”
Hunter said the show is set in a community divided by racism and sexism in Trump’s America. While O’Shea tries to avoid violence, others are drawn into the chaos and things go too far, he said.
“It’s not white against black. It’s oppressors and oppressed. It’s not about color,” Hunter said. “Those in the world who are oppressed need to come together to create an atmosphere of change. We bring that to Port Lavaca and want to expand that message to the rest of the world.”
Hunter wants to inspire people with his series.
“We would be better all together, not divided into different tribes,” he said. “We want to create change and come together. This is a different view of black people and diversity, a message to talk about around the dinner table or the water cooler.”
For about four months, a cast of 58 and a crew of 15 have been shooting the series. Many of the 200 or so extras have been Port Lavaca residents.
“I would like to thank Port Lavaca for opening up its doors and letting us come here,” Antrone Harris said. “We want to give everyone an opportunity to be part of the show. We cannot do this without a community, so we want to give back – give them a chance to be seen and heard as well.”
William Harris’ location scouting led to a position as co-producer on the TV series. He also is an operations tech for Newscenter 25, and he plans to run for City Council in Port Lavaca, he said.
“Some of the extras have speaking roles to showcase local talent and give them a chance to shine in the production,” he said. “Port Lavaca is a hidden gem.”
