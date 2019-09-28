PORT LAVACA – There are several ways to tell whether your pizza is authentic Italian.
First, the pizza must have been cooked in a brick oven.
“In a conveyor oven, it’s much easier, but here, we baby the pizza,” Roxana Olsen said.
She and her husband, Richard, own a pizzeria with a name befitting of this practice of turning each pizza so it’s cooked to perfection. It is called Oven Loven Pizza.
Oven Loven Pizza was originally supposed to open Aug. 25, 2017, the day Hurricane Harvey made landfall.
The Olsens – no strangers to hurricanes, having moved to Port Lavaca from South Carolina – evacuated. They thought Victoria was far enough inland and so they stayed at a hotel there, but the wind speeds surprised them. Richard Olsen still remembers the moment he realized he’d been hasty.
“I told my wife, ‘I didn’t take the letters off the sign. They are probably in Dallas by now,’” he said.
But he prayed about it and his prayers were answered.
The sign was intact after Harvey, and Oven Loven Pizza opened in October.
The Olsens are also no strangers to owning and operating a pizzeria. In South Carolina, they owned Mamita’s Pizzeria.
“What we did was we bought a home for income property, but I walked into it and I told my wife, ‘You know, let’s make this a pizzeria.’ She said, ‘Are you serious?’ Then, I got a sledgehammer and started rearranging,” he said.
Mamita’s Pizzeria competed against 200 pizzerias in Atlanta and was lauded for its chicken delight pizza.
That pizza consists of mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken, smoked bacon, onions and the customer’s choice of either fresh mushrooms or organic baby spinach. It is drizzled with the Olsens, homemade ranch.
Another way to tell whether a pizza is Italian is by its crust. It’s not greasy. The Olsens, for example, use only a small amount of garlic butter in their dough and hand–toss it. They also say they use only the freshest ingredients, such as vine-ripened tomatoes, for their sauce.
Roxana Olsen said their pizza, made from a recipe that’s been carried down for five generations, will do a body good.
“I grew up eating pizzas galore. My grandma died at 104, and my great-grandma died at 106,” she said. “If you let the sun, nature do its job, you have a wonderful thing.”
Crossroads residents can order the chicken delight pizza or any other gourmet pizzas that the Olsens offer in 10, 12, 14 and 16-inch size.
Salads, breadsticks, wings, sandwiches, pasta al forno, calzones and stromboli are also on the menu.
Customers can feel the Olsens, love for people with each bite. People can buy an extra pizza and they will post it on a sticky note behind the cash register. Then, someone down on their luck can take that sticky note and the Olsens will make a pizza for them.
“I made one woman an 18-inch pizza and gave her a 2-liter soda, and I pray that I’m never in that situation,” Richard Olsen said.
And his customers appreciate it.
Buddy Coslow wrote on Google that he was greeted by the Olsens with smiles.
“I have been all over the country with my job and have had pizza from everywhere. Consider myself sorta a pizza connoisseur (lol). Without a doubt, the best pizza I have had! Even passed the telltale ‘fold test,’ he wrote.
