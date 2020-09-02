“Grease is the word” in Port Lavaca Saturday night at the Bayfront Peninsula. The City of Port Lavaca and the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce will host a free family movie night featuring the cult movie favorite, “Grease.”
“We surveyed over 500 people about what they would like to see and ‘Grease’ was the leader,” said Cathy Buehring with the Port Lavaca Chamber of Commerce.
The gates will open at 7 p.m. and the movie will start at 9 p.m.
Guests can bring ice chests or purchase concessions from a drive-through stand at Twin Dolphins movie theater. Popcorn, candy and drinks will be among the offerings. The Main Street Theatre also will sell concessions including drinks, popcorn and pickles. The movie night will be a drive-in format but lawn seating also will be available. The sound will be piped through loud speakers as well as an FM radio station to be announced that evening.
“A lot of people sit next to their cars, and it’s great for social distancing,” said Tania French, the Port Lavaca events committee chair. “One family unit can stay 6 feet away from another family unit. We’re excited to do something where families can come out and it doesn’t cost them anything.”
