Plans are underway for a homecoming celebration in October to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Presbyterian Day School by the First Presbyterian Church of Victoria.
One of the oldest accredited private day schools in the state, Presbyterian Day School held its first classes in Victoria on Sept. 9, 1946. The school’s rich tradition of teaching young children in a loving and nurturing Christian environment has been fundamental throughout its history and continues today.
If you are a Presbyterian Day School former student, teacher, or staff member, or have family or friends who are, please provide the First Presbyterian Church office with contact information to receive a special invitation — email info@fpcofvictoria.org or call 361-575-2441. All are welcome to attend a worship service and celebration activities Oct. 24 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 2408 N. Navarro St. in Victoria. More details will follow.
