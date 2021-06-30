Wayback Wednesdays at Presidio La Bahia in Goliad will give guests a hands-on experience of history from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesdays in July.
In the past, the special Wednesdays, which started in 2014, have focused mostly on the Spanish period from 1749 to 1821. However, this year, the focus will be on the Texas Revolution.
“A lot of grandparents bring their grandchildren,” said Scott McMahon, the director of Presidio La Bahia who dresses in period clothing for the event. “And parents bring their children, especially if they are going into the fourth grade when they will study Texas history.”
McMahon said he sees many repeat visitors — mainly families with fourth- and fifth-grade students up to seventh-graders. Texas history is taught in fourth and seventh grades, so the program is particularly interesting for children in or heading into those school years.
“It gives them more background and a richer understanding of the history they learn in school,” McMahon said. “They see a different aspect than what they get in the classroom.”
The intimate program will attract as many as 75 people throughout the day on a busy Wednesday. McMahon will offer a look at period clothing and equipment woven in with backgrounds of historical figures. For example, the uniforms of the Kentucky Mustangs, a unit from Bardstown, Kentucky, will be one particular focus. McMahon will discuss the Mustangs’ trip to the Presidio where they stayed. Some of them survived the massacre and wrote books about their experiences. They were young men looking for adventure who were a little wary of the military lifestyle, McMahon said.
“Clothing is something people can relate to, so we compare the clothes to what we wear today,” McMahon said.
Furthermore, McMahon will compare the uniforms, muskets and rifles of the Texian and Mexican soldiers to highlight the differences. Depending on the audience, sometimes McMahon will take a musket out for a firing demonstration. Also, sometimes people will sew stitches into a garment for a hands-on experience.
“Some people just like to sit back and ask questions and others like to participate,” McMahon said.
Robin Alaniz attended Wayback Wednesdays on June 16 to continue photographing happenings in Goliad to post on her Facebook page, “Goliad As I See It.”
“It’s a good educational program that gives different perspectives on the Presidio and the people who were there from different times in history,” Alaniz said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.