Quarantine things to do, Part 87. Watch the entire “Terminator” series of movies with your husband and then proceed to spend hours googling Terminator movies because they are so confusing that neither of you has any idea what is going on. True story. Side note: The ones with Arnold are the best.
Seriously though, even as I sit here writing, I have no idea what the world will look like by the time this hits the paper.
I do know that things are different than they were a few short months ago.
Jeb and I finally bought our “cute” masks this past weekend so that was fun. We have previously worn our medical masks but decided it was time to jazz things up a bit. So, if you see a girl in cut-off denim shorts, a 30-year-old T-shirt, and hair that is only blond on the bottom half wearing a pink mask, it’s probably me. Rona has obliterated my desire to get dressed up on the weekends.
Also, if you see a guy in a black one next to me, he’s not kidnapping me. That’s just my hubby.
Eating inside a restaurant is also a new experience. Well, not technically but seeing as to how we hadn’t done it since March it felt new. This past Sunday, Jeb and I were debating where to grab lunch. We were out running errands which included stopping by my parent’s house.
Tejanita is close to my parent’s house. Tejanita has always been one of our go-to local Mexican food restaurants and for good reason. The food is delicious, the service is always excellent and the drinks are stout.
We were slightly apprehensive about the whole thing, but as soon as we were inside, we had no worries. They did a great job of spacing everyone and keeping things clean and disposable.
The food was a welcome change and our waiter was fantastic. 10 out of 10. Can’t wait to go back.
Other things I haven’t done in a while... I got a massage a few weekends ago. It was glorious.
Like all of you, I’m sure, between Rona and riots, things have been stressful. As soon as Woodhouse opened back up, I knew exactly what I wanted. An 80-minute deep tissue massage.
Oh man, it was worth every penny my amazing family spent on my gift cards.
Like all the other small, locally owned businesses I’ve visited since everyone started opening back up, Woodhouse was doing their part to keep everyone safe with masks, plenty of hand sanitizer and social distancing.
Like I said, who knows what else we have ahead of us. 2020 is nothing if not unpredictable.
Honestly, after Carol Baskin and murder hornets, I wouldn’t be one bit surprised if Arnold Schwarzenegger showed up on my front porch pretending to be a robot pretending to be a human warning me about the end of the world.
Who has that one on their bingo card?
