The Rockport Art Festival, set for July 4- 5, has been canceled.
But the Summer Art Auction, which has served as the kickoff for the festival since 1993, will still happen July 2.
The festival is hosted by Rockport Center for the Arts
Now in its 28th year, the auction will feature works from 65 artists, including paintings, sculptures, jewelry and more. The work of Barbara Sparkman, a well-known Victoria artist, will be featured.
A reservation-only, in-person auction gathering for up to 100 guests will be at Estelle Stair Gallery in Rockport. It will include a cocktail reception beginning at 6 p.m. followed by the auction at 7 p.m. Individual tickets and VIP packages are available.
An online element through liveauctioneers.com has been added this year to enable bidding from literally anywhere with the click of a button.
“We salute the 65 artists who have made a generous contribution for inclusion in this year’s auction and the 30-plus underwriters that have made this event available, for the first time in our history, to a global audience,” said Luis Purón, executive director for Rockport Center for the Arts. “Supporting the Summer Art Auction and the Rockport Art Festival, in general, contributes to the success and continuation of the Rockport Center for the Arts and its presence as a significant cultural asset in the region, and ensuring Rockport remains one of the most celebrated art colonies in the United States.”
For tickets and more information on the Summer Art Auction go to www.RockportArtFest.com or call 361-729-5519.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.