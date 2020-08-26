With the COVID-19 situation throughout Texas, the Rockport-Fulton Seafair committee and staff have canceled the 46th annual event, which was planned for Oct. 9-11, according to a Rockport Chamber of Commerce news release.
“We would have loved to put on another memorable Seafair event this year; however, with the uncertainty caused by COVID 19, this difficult decision was made by our committee,” said Seafair Event Chairman Karl Hattman. “The safety and health of our community, volunteers, vendors, visitors and staff takes the highest priority. We look forward to seeing everyone next fall.”
Plans for 2021 are already underway with the dates of Oct.8 -10 set for the event.
Seafair usually attracts more than 10,000 attendees annually, offering live entertainment, arts and crafts, and market vendors, water activities, car and boat shows and food.
Seafair is the major fundraiser each year for the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce, which hosts the event.
“It is a disappointment not to be able to hold this amazing event, but we feel it is a necessary adjustment to make in order to comply with governmental mandates and to keep our community safe,” said Diane Probst, president/CEO for the chamber.
For more information, call 361-729-6445 or visit www.rockport-fulton.org or Facebook @visitrockportfulton and @rockportfultonchamber.
