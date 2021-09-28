The 46th annual Rockport-Fulton Seafair will be Oct. 8-10 at the Festival Grounds at Rockport Harbor, 110 Seabreeze Drive, according to a news release.
Seafair hours will be Oct. 8, 5-11 p.m.; Oct. 9, 10 a.m.-11 p.m.; and Oct. 10, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
The opening ceremonies for Seafair will begin with a ribbon-cutting when the gates open at 5 p.m. at the Big Stage with a proclamation reading by elected officials.
Seafair will offer a weekend filled with entertainment. On Oct. 8, the harmonies of Hill Country Revival will set the tone for Jason Boland and the Stragglers, the best ambassadors of Texas country music with over 500,000 records sold independently and 10 albums. On Oct. 9, music lovers will step back into the 1980s with The Spazmatics. Hilda Lamas will close out the festival Oct. 10. Festival attendees also can enjoy nonstop live entertainment by local and regional performers throughout the weekend.
For shoppers who are looking for that one-of-a-kind gift, the Arts and Crafts and Seafair Market will showcase more than 120 vendors.
A Boat and Outdoor Show will feature speakers who will talk about professional boating and fishing, among other marine-related topics. The popular parade through downtown Rockport will take place Oct. 9. There will be a water activities area with kayaking among other options, and attendees will be able to check out the new night kayaking display booth. While waiting, festival-goers can watch the crazy cardboard boat race at 2 p.m. and crab races on a wooden race track at 4 p.m. Oct. 9 and 10. On Oct. 10, the annual Car Show will feature entries ranging from classic cars to muscle cars.
The Gumbo Tent will be under the direction of SR Boil House, so attendees will get to taste the best gumbo and boiled seafood with all the fixings. Speaking of best gumbo, the Gumbo Competition will be Oct. 9. Competitors also can enter their favorite dessert or salsa in a quick contest at the Big Tent stage around 1 p.m. Oct. 10. Contestants will need to arrive by 12:30 p.m.
The 46th anniversary T-shirts, which were designed by local artist Sue Bonnar, will be available for purchase. Bonnar will be available to sign the shirts at her booth during the festival.
Admission will be $12 to $30. Children under the age of 12 will be admitted for free this year. For a full schedule of events, visit rockportseafair.com.
