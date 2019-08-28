Rosebud Records, Grill and Theater is offering family-friendly entertainment morning, afternoon and evening on Saturday.
From 9 a.m. to noon, the Victoria Area Music Association will host “Play Music on the Porch,” part of an international movement. Play Music on the Porch Day started in 2013 when Brian Mallman, an artist based in Los Angeles, posed the question: “What if for one day everything stopped … and we all just listened to the music?”
By 2018, thousands of musicians from about 60 countries and more than 600 cities were participating, according to an association news release.
The Victoria Area Music Association, a nonprofit established in 2018 to promote music in the area, invites musicians to simply “plug and play” while a music video is recorded. The event is “first come, first record,” and the association urges participants to sign up at playmusicontheporchday.com to be included on the worldwide map indicating where the music is playing.
Guests can enjoy breakfast all day, including tacos, pancakes and French toast, or lunch, including hamburgers, chicken and waffles, and Philly cheese steaks.
Shifting gears, Dinner and a Movie, a regular Saturday evening event from 7:30 to 10:30 p.m, will feature “Secret Life of Pets 2.” The movie is shown on two flat-screen televisions on either side of the restaurant, and it’s projected on one large center screen. Admittance is $5 per person, and tables for four can be reserved for $5. Children like the grilled cheeses, hamburgers and chicken strips, said Kati Thomas, the front-of-the-house manager for Rosebud. And they “beg their parents” for ice cream treats from the old-school ‘50s soda fountain.
Also on Saturday evenings, Rosebud sometimes hosts open mic nights and stand-up comedians. And a scary movie marathon is planned for the month of October. On the horizon, the Rosebud team hopes to start a sip and paint event that also includes crafts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.